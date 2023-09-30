Georgia Tech vs Bowling Green Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Bowling Green Falcons.

Georgia Tech vs Bowling Green Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Georgia Tech: (-2000) | Bowling Green: (+980)

Georgia Tech: (-2000) | Bowling Green: (+980) Spread: Georgia Tech: -20.5 (-118) | Bowling Green: +20.5 (-104)

Georgia Tech: -20.5 (-118) | Bowling Green: +20.5 (-104) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Georgia Tech vs Bowling Green Betting Trends

Georgia Tech has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Two of Georgia Tech's three games have hit the over.

Bowling Green has one win against the spread this year.

Bowling Green has covered every time (1-0) as a 20.5-point or greater underdog this season.

Bowling Green has had one game (of three) hit the over this season.

Georgia Tech vs Bowling Green Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yellow Jackets win (92.5%)

Georgia Tech vs Bowling Green Point Spread

Bowling Green is listed as an underdog by 20.5 points (-104 odds), and Georgia Tech, the favorite, is -118 to cover.

Georgia Tech vs Bowling Green Over/Under

Georgia Tech versus Bowling Green on September 30 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -114 and the under -106.

Georgia Tech vs Bowling Green Moneyline

The Georgia Tech vs Bowling Green moneyline has Georgia Tech as a -2000 favorite, while Bowling Green is a +980 underdog.

Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Georgia Tech 33.8 52 29.0 94 56.5 2 4 Bowling Green 18.8 121 29.5 96 49.2 1 4

