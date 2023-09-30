Georgia State vs Troy Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The Georgia State Panthers versus the Troy Trojans is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Georgia State vs Troy Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Georgia State: (-115) | Troy: (-104)

Georgia State: (-115) | Troy: (-104) Spread: Georgia State: -1.5 (-105) | Troy: +1.5 (-115)

Georgia State: -1.5 (-105) | Troy: +1.5 (-115) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Georgia State vs Troy Betting Trends

Georgia State is 3-0-0 against the spread this season.

Georgia State has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of Georgia State's three games this season has gone over the point total.

Troy has not won a game against the spread this year.

Troy has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Troy has had one game (of three) go over the total this season.

Georgia State vs Troy Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (51.4%)

Georgia State vs Troy Point Spread

Georgia State is favored by 1.5 points versus Troy. Georgia State is -105 to cover the spread, while Troy is -115.

Georgia State vs Troy Over/Under

The Georgia State-Troy game on September 30 has been given an over/under of 50.5 points. The over is -112 and the under is -108.

Georgia State vs Troy Moneyline

Troy is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Georgia State is a -115 favorite.

Georgia State vs. Troy Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Georgia State 37.0 36 22.8 58 56.2 1 4 Troy 25.5 89 28.0 89 51.2 2 4

