Georgia Southern vs Georgia State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The Georgia Southern Eagles will take on the Georgia State Panthers in college football action on Saturday.

NCAA football odds and spreads

Georgia Southern vs Georgia State Odds & Spread

college football odds, betting lines and prop bets

Moneyline: Georgia Southern: (-230) | Georgia State: (+190)

Georgia Southern: (-230) | Georgia State: (+190) Spread: Georgia Southern: -6.5 (-115) | Georgia State: +6.5 (-105)

Georgia Southern: -6.5 (-115) | Georgia State: +6.5 (-105) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Georgia Southern vs Georgia State Betting Trends

Georgia Southern's record against the spread is 3-3-0.

Georgia Southern has covered every time (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This year, five of Georgia Southern's six games have gone over the point total.

Georgia State has posted one win against the spread this year.

Georgia State has one win ATS (1-3) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been three Georgia State games (out of six) that hit the over this year.

Georgia Southern vs Georgia State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (65.2%)

Georgia Southern vs Georgia State Point Spread

Georgia State is an underdog by 6.5 points versus Georgia Southern. Georgia State is -105 to cover the spread, and Georgia Southern is -115.

Georgia Southern vs Georgia State Over/Under

A total of 59.5 points has been set for the Georgia Southern-Georgia State matchup on Oct. 18, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Georgia Southern vs Georgia State Moneyline

Georgia Southern is the favorite, -230 on the moneyline, while Georgia State is a +190 underdog.

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia Southern 27.5 77 37.5 130 57.0 6 Georgia State 18.0 124 41.2 134 57.2 6

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Stadium: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

