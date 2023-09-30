Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The Georgia Southern Eagles are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, versus the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Georgia Southern: (-245) | Coastal Carolina: (+198)

Georgia Southern: (-245) | Coastal Carolina: (+198) Spread: Georgia Southern: -6.5 (-110) | Coastal Carolina: +6.5 (-110)

Georgia Southern: -6.5 (-110) | Coastal Carolina: +6.5 (-110) Total: 65.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Georgia Southern has won twice against the spread this year.

Georgia Southern has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of three Georgia Southern games have gone over the point total this season.

Coastal Carolina's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-1-0.

Coastal Carolina is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

One Coastal Carolina game (out of four) has gone over the point total this season.

Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chanticleers win (51.8%)

Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Point Spread

Coastal Carolina is a 6.5-point underdog against Georgia Southern. Coastal Carolina is -110 to cover the spread, and Georgia Southern is -110.

Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Over/Under

A combined point total of 65.5 has been set for Georgia Southern-Coastal Carolina on September 30, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Moneyline

Coastal Carolina is the underdog, +198 on the moneyline, while Georgia Southern is a -245 favorite.

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Georgia Southern 34.3 49 18.3 31 62.8 1 4 Coastal Carolina 31.5 63 20.0 45 61.8 1 4

