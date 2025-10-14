George Pickens Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Wide receiver George Pickens faces a matchup versus the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the league (235.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Is Pickens a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Commanders? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Pickens this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

George Pickens Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 73.16

73.16 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.50

Projections provided by numberFire

Pickens Fantasy Performance

With 88.5 fantasy points in 2025 (14.8 per game), Pickens is the No. 1 fantasy player at his position and 25th overall.

In his last three games, Pickens has put up 59.9 fantasy points (20.0 per game), as he's caught 19 passes on 26 targets for 359 yards and four touchdowns.

Pickens has been targeted 44 times, with 29 receptions for 495 yards and six TDs, during his last five games, leading to 85.5 fantasy points (17.1 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Pickens' fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 25.4 fantasy points. He also had eight receptions (on 11 targets) for 134 yards with two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, George Pickens had his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he posted just 3.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Commanders Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed three or more passing TDs to just one opposing QB this season.

A total of four players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed a touchdown reception by seven players this season.

Only one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one TD versus Washington this year.

The Commanders have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

Want more data and analysis on George Pickens? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.