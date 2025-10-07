George Pickens Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

George Pickens and the Dallas Cowboys will face the Carolina Panthers and their 10th-ranked pass defense (204.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Pickens a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Panthers? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

George Pickens Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.69

67.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48

Projections provided by numberFire

Pickens Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Pickens has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 13.1 fantasy points per game (65.7 total points). Overall, he is 35th in fantasy points.

During his last three games Pickens has been targeted 24 times, with 15 receptions for 259 yards and four TDs, resulting in 49.9 fantasy points (16.6 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Pickens' fantasy season came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, when he compiled 25.4 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in eight balls (on 11 targets) for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, George Pickens' game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 3.0 fantasy points. He had three receptions for 30 yards on the day.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not let a player total over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

The Panthers have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Carolina this year.

Only one player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Panthers this season.

A total of two players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed seven players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Carolina this year.

The Panthers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this season.

Carolina has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Panthers this season.

