George Pickens Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens will match up with the 14th-ranked pass defense of the New York Jets (199.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Pickens a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Jets? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Pickens this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

George Pickens Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets

Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.5

13.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 80.19

80.19 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.50

Projections provided by numberFire

Pickens Fantasy Performance

Pickens has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 54.0 fantasy points (13.5 per game) rank him fifth at the WR position and 33rd overall.

In his last three games, Pickens has racked up 51.0 total fantasy points (17.0 per game), catching 18 balls (on 29 targets) for 270 yards and four touchdowns.

The high point of Pickens' fantasy season came against the Green Bay Packers last week, when he compiled 25.4 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, George Pickens' game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 3.0 fantasy points. He tallied three receptions for 30 yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jets Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus New York this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jets this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs against New York this season.

The Jets have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

New York has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

A total of Six players have hauled in a TD pass against the Jets this year.

New York has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Jets have allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one TD against New York this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD versus the Jets this season.

Want more data and analysis on George Pickens? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.