George Pickens Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens will be up against the team with last season's fifth-ranked passing defense, the Cleveland Browns (196.2 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

Daily fantasy players, is Pickens worth a look for his next matchup versus the Browns? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Pickens vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Game Day: September 18, 2023

September 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.02

8.02 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.16

60.16 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Pickens 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 101st overall and 30th at his position, Pickens accumulated 114.5 fantasy points (6.7 per game) in 2022.

Pickens accumulated 3.6 fantasy points in his one game so far this season. He had 36 yards receiving, on five catches (seven targets), and zero touchdowns.

In his best game last season, Pickens picked up 14.3 fantasy points -- via four receptions, 83 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, Pickens picked up 13.2 fantasy points, with this stat line: three receptions, 72 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best output of the season.

In Week 13 versus the Atlanta Falcons, Pickens collected 0.2 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via this stat line: one reception, two yards, on two targets.

Browns Defensive Performance

Last year, Cleveland allowed two quarterbacks to put up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

11 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Browns last year.

Through the air last season, Cleveland allowed two or more touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Browns allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against Cleveland last season, five players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Browns allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass against them last season.

Cleveland gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.

In terms of run defense, the Browns allowed three players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Cleveland last season, 20 players ran for at least one TD.

Two players ran for multiple TDs in a game against the Browns last year.

