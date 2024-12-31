George Pickens Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Cincinnati Bengals and their 24th-ranked passing defense (230 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

With Pickens' next game against the Bengals, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Pickens vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: January 4, 2025

January 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.57

46.57 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Pickens Fantasy Performance

With 105.4 fantasy points in 2024 (8.1 per game), Pickens is the 39th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 129th overall.

In his last three games, Pickens has totaled 172 yards and one score on 10 catches (20 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 23.2 fantasy points (7.7 per game) during that stretch.

Pickens has been targeted 39 times, with 23 receptions for 352 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 47.6 fantasy points (9.5 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Pickens' fantasy season was a Week 7 outburst against the New York Jets, when he tallied 17.1 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, George Pickens delivered his worst fantasy point total of the season (2.6 points) in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, catching three balls for 26 yards.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have given up at least three passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

Cincinnati has allowed six players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed 27 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Cincinnati has given up two or more receiving TDs to two players this year.

The Bengals have allowed four players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 16 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Cincinnati this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD versus the Bengals this year.

