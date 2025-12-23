George Pickens Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

George Pickens and the Dallas Cowboys will play the Washington Commanders and their 26th-ranked passing defense (241.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Pickens' next game versus the Commanders, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Pickens this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

George Pickens Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders Game Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 75.57

75.57 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.54

Projections provided by numberFire

Pickens Fantasy Performance

Pickens has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 190.2 fantasy points (12.7 per game) rank him third at the WR position and 34th overall.

During his last three games Pickens has been targeted 24 times, with 15 receptions for 200 yards and one TD, leading to 26.0 fantasy points (8.7 per game) during that stretch.

Pickens has been targeted 46 times, with 30 receptions for 434 yards and two TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 57.4 fantasy points (11.5 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Pickens' fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 25.4 fantasy points. He also had eight receptions (on 11 targets) for 134 yards with two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, George Pickens let down his fantasy managers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, when he mustered only 3.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed over 300 yards passing to four players this season.

The Commanders have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this season.

Washington has given up at least two passing TDs to 10 opposing QBs this year.

The Commanders have allowed six players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of seven players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Washington this season.

The Commanders have given up a touchdown reception by 25 players this year.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Washington this year.

Five players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Commanders this year.

A total of 14 players have run for at least one TD versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on George Pickens? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.