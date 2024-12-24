George Pickens Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Wideout George Pickens faces a matchup versus the 17th-ranked passing defense in the league (215.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his Pittsburgh Steelers play the Kansas City Chiefs, Wednesday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Pickens a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Chiefs? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Pickens vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: December 25, 2024

December 25, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.62

68.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Pickens Fantasy Performance

Pickens has compiled 100.4 fantasy points in 2024 (8.4 per game), which ranks him 38th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 130 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Pickens has caught 15 balls (on 25 targets) for 211 yards and one touchdown, good for 27.1 fantasy points (9.0 per game).

Pickens has amassed 376 receiving yards and two scores on 24 catches (37 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 50.0 points (10.0 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Pickens' season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Jets in Week 7, as he posted 17.1 fantasy points by catching five passes (on nine targets) for 111 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, George Pickens delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (2.6 points) in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, hauling in three balls for 26 yards.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed two or more TD passes to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Chiefs have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this year.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Kansas City this season.

A total of 19 players have caught a TD pass against the Chiefs this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass against Kansas City this season.

One player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Chiefs have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

