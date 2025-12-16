George Pickens Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens will be up against the third-ranked passing defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (174.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Pickens' next game versus the Chargers, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

George Pickens Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.75

71.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48

Projections provided by numberFire

Pickens Fantasy Performance

Pickens has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 171.2 fantasy points (12.2 per game) rank him fourth at the WR position and 35th overall.

In his last three games, Pickens has posted 17.8 fantasy points (5.9 per game), as he's reeled in 14 passes on 28 targets for 158 yards and zero touchdowns.

Pickens has produced 58.8 fantasy points (11.8 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 48 targets into 32 catches for 448 yards and two TDs.

The high point of Pickens' fantasy season came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, when he collected 25.4 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in eight balls (on 11 targets) for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, George Pickens stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, catching three passes on four targets for 30 yards (3.0 fantasy points).

Chargers Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two passing TDs to just two opposing QBs this season.

The Chargers have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in a game this year.

Los Angeles has given up over 100 yards receiving to just two players this year.

The Chargers have allowed a touchdown catch by 11 players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two receiving TDs to just one player this year.

The Chargers have allowed three players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this year.

The Chargers have given up at least two rushing TDs to four players this year.

