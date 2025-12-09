George Pickens Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

In Week 15 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), wide receiver George Pickens and the Dallas Cowboys will play the Minnesota Vikings, who have the fourth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (172.3 yards conceded per game).

With Pickens' next game against the Vikings, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Pickens this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

George Pickens Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings

Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.26

69.26 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.52

Projections provided by numberFire

Pickens Fantasy Performance

Pickens has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 167.9 fantasy points (12.9 per game) rank him second at the WR position and 30th overall.

In his last three games, Pickens has tallied 271 receiving yards and one touchdown on 20 catches (31 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 35.1 (11.7 per game) during that period.

Pickens has been targeted 51 times, with 35 receptions for 494 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, leading to 63.4 fantasy points (12.7 per game) during that period.

The peak of Pickens' fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst versus the Green Bay Packers, a game when he went off for eight catches and 134 receiving yards with two touchdowns (25.4 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, George Pickens disappointed his fantasy managers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, when he mustered only 3.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has given up over 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Vikings have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed three or more passing TDs to just two opposing QBs this year.

Minnesota has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Vikings have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Minnesota has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

Four players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Vikings have given up at least two rushing TDs to just two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on George Pickens? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.