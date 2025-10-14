Geno Smith Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Quarterback Geno Smith has a matchup against the eighth-ranked passing defense in the league (192 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Geno Smith Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 Projected Passing Yards: 237.44

237.44 Projected Passing TDs: 0.96

0.96 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.16

12.16 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

Smith is the 25th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 43rd overall, as he has tallied 71.2 total fantasy points (11.9 per game).

During his last three games, Smith has piled up 519 passing yards (56-of-80) for three passing TDs with six picks, leading to 24.4 fantasy points (8.1 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 36 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Smith has put up 53.7 fantasy points (10.7 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 99-of-152 passes for 988 yards, with six touchdowns and nine interceptions. He's added 61 rushing yards on 18 carries.

The peak of Smith's fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Washington Commanders, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 26.1 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Geno Smith stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, throwing for 180 yards and zero touchdowns with three interceptions with 20 yards on five attempts on the ground (3.2 fantasy points).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has conceded over 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has given up at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

The Chiefs have allowed only one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

No player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed six players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Kansas City has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Chiefs this year.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one TD versus Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Geno Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.