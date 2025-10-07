Geno Smith Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Quarterback Geno Smith faces a matchup against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the NFL (220.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Las Vegas Raiders play the Tennessee Titans, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

For more info on Smith, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article before his upcoming game versus the Titans.

Geno Smith Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 Projected Passing Yards: 232.63

232.63 Projected Passing TDs: 1.32

1.32 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.51

13.51 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

With 62.5 fantasy points in 2025 (12.5 per game), Smith is the 23rd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 41st overall.

Over his last three games, Smith has tallied 41.8 fantasy points (13.9 per game), as he's piled up 634 yards on 58-of-86 passing with five touchdowns and five picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 44 rushing yards on nine carries.

The high point of Smith's season as a fantasy producer came against the Washington Commanders in Week 3, as he tallied 26.1 fantasy points by rushing for five yards on two attempts.

From a fantasy perspective, Geno Smith stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, throwing for 180 yards and zero touchdowns with three interceptions with 20 yards on five attempts on the ground (3.2 fantasy points).

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has not allowed a player to total over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Titans have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Tennessee has allowed two players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Titans have not allowed a player to throw for three or more TDs versus them in a game this year.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed a TD catch by six players this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this year.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one TD versus Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Geno Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.