Geno Smith Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

In Week 5 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders will meet the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 21st-ranked pass defense in the league (223.8 yards allowed per game).

Is Smith a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Colts? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Geno Smith Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 Projected Passing Yards: 251.10

251.10 Projected Passing TDs: 1.24

1.24 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.98

11.98 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

Smith is currently the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position (32nd overall), tallying 56.6 total fantasy points (14.2 per game).

Over his last three games, Smith has tallied 39.1 fantasy points (13.0 per game), as he's amassed 586 yards on 57-of-93 passing with five touchdowns and six picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 56 rushing yards on 11 carries.

The high point of Smith's fantasy season came against the Washington Commanders in Week 3, when he compiled 26.1 fantasy points with five rushing yards on two carries.

From a fantasy standpoint, Geno Smith disappointed his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, when he mustered only 3.2 fantasy points -- 24-of-43 (55.8%), 180 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Colts have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

Indianapolis has allowed two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

Two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed one player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Indianapolis this year.

The Colts' defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to two players this year.

The Colts have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

