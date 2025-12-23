Geno Smith Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders will face the New York Giants and their 20th-ranked passing defense (222.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

For more details on Smith, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article before his upcoming matchup versus the Giants.

Geno Smith Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 Projected Passing Yards: 203.57

203.57 Projected Passing TDs: 1.29

1.29 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.57

11.57 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Smith is currently the 22nd-ranked fantasy player (44th overall), posting 166.8 total fantasy points (11.9 per game).

Through his last three games, Smith has connected on 47-of-67 passes for 482 yards, with five passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 35.0 total fantasy points (11.7 per game).

Smith has compiled 62.1 fantasy points (12.4 per game) in his last five games, completing 104-of-153 throws for 1,005 yards, with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He's added 20 rushing yards on 10 carries.

The peak of Smith's fantasy season so far was Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he completed 74.4% of his throws for 284 yards and four touchdowns with one interception on his way to 26.3 fantasy points. He also had nine rushing yards on five attempts (1.8 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Geno Smith's game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted 2.8 fantasy points. He passed for 67 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed 15 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New York has allowed seven players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed only one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

New York has allowed over 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

A total of 22 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Giants this year.

New York has allowed just two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Giants have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to five players this season.

New York has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 17 players this season.

The Giants have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Geno Smith?