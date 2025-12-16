Geno Smith Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Quarterback Geno Smith faces a matchup against the fourth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (176.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the Houston Texans, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Smith worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Texans? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Geno Smith Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans

Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 Projected Passing Yards: 195.13

195.13 Projected Passing TDs: 0.66

0.66 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.25

15.25 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

With 152.8 fantasy points this season (11.8 per game), Smith is the 23rd-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 44th among all players.

Over his last three games, Smith has put up 35.2 fantasy points (11.7 per game), as he's amassed 566 yards on 61-of-88 passing with four touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on six rushing yards on six carries.

Smith has generated 52.5 fantasy points (10.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 947 yards on 104-of-156 passing, with five touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 27 rushing yards on 13 carries.

The peak of Smith's fantasy season so far was Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he carried five times for nine yards on his way to 26.3 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Geno Smith stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, throwing for 67 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions (2.8 fantasy points).

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

The Texans have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

Houston has allowed at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

Only one player have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Texans this year.

Houston has allowed four players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed 14 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Houston has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to just one player this season.

The Texans have given up more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this year.

Houston has given up at least one rushing TD to nine players this season.

Just one player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Texans this year.

