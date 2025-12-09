Geno Smith Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders will play the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (209.6 yards allowed per game).

With Smith's next game versus the Eagles, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Smith this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Geno Smith Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles

Las Vegas Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 Projected Passing Yards: 204.08

204.08 Projected Passing TDs: 0.76

0.76 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.42

14.42 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

Smith is the 21st-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 37th overall, as he has posted 152.8 total fantasy points (11.8 per game).

Through his last three games, Smith has connected on 61-of-88 passes for 566 yards, with four passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 35.2 total fantasy points (11.7 per game). With his legs, he's added six rushing yards on six attempts.

Smith has generated 52.5 fantasy points (10.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 947 yards on 104-of-156 passing, with five touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 27 rushing yards on 13 carries.

The peak of Smith's fantasy season was a Week 9 outburst versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game when he came through with zero catches and zero receiving yards (26.3 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Geno Smith had his worst game of the season in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he tallied 2.8 fantasy points -- 10-of-16 (62.5%), 67 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed over 300 yards passing to just two players this year.

The Eagles have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have not allowed more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

A total of seven players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Philadelphia has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this year.

Two players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Eagles this season.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one touchdown against Philadelphia this year.

Only two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Eagles this year.

Want more data and analysis on Geno Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.