Geno Smith Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith will take on the ninth-ranked pass defense of the Denver Broncos (193.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Smith worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Broncos? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Geno Smith Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 Projected Passing Yards: 203.53

203.53 Projected Passing TDs: 0.89

0.89 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.72

12.72 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

With 143.8 fantasy points in 2025 (12.0 per game), Smith is the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 36th overall.

During his last three games, Smith has accumulated 688 passing yards (75-of-109) for four passing TDs with two picks, leading to 39.1 fantasy points (13.0 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 16 yards rushing on nine carries.

Smith has completed 120-of-174 throws for 1,115 yards, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 69.8 total fantasy points (14.0 per game). With his legs, he's added 32 rushing yards on 17 attempts.

The peak of Smith's fantasy season was a Week 9 outburst versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game when he went off for zero catches and zero receiving yards (26.3 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Geno Smith's game versus the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted 2.8 fantasy points. He passed for 67 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed over 300 yards passing to just two players this year.

The Broncos have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Denver this season.

The Broncos have given up at least three passing TDs to only one opposing QB this season.

Denver has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to just two players this year.

The Broncos have given up a touchdown reception by 11 players this season.

Denver has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed just one player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Denver has given up at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this year.

The Broncos have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Geno Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.