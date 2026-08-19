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Geno Smith 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Geno Smith 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith on your fantasy radar going into 2026? We have stats and fantasy projections for him below.

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Geno Smith Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Smith's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points152.84322
2026 Projected Fantasy Points196.34230

Geno Smith 2025 Game-by-Game

Smith accumulated 26.3 fantasy points -- 29-of-39 (74.4%), 284 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT -- in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Patriots17.524-for-34362110
Week 2Chargers3.224-for-43180030
Week 3@Commanders26.119-for-29289300
Week 4Bears9.814-for-21117230
Week 5@Colts5.925-for-36228020
Week 6Titans8.717-for-23174110
Week 7@Chiefs2.810-for-1667000

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Geno Smith and the Jets Receiving Corps

Smith averaged 201.7 passing yards per outing and completed 19 touchdowns last season. Below is a look at how several of Smith's potential targets for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Adonai Mitchell743345327
Garrett Wilson593639542
Mason Taylor654436917

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Want more data and analysis on Geno Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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