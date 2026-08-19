Geno Smith 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Is New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith on your fantasy radar going into 2026? We have stats and fantasy projections for him below.
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Geno Smith Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Smith's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|152.8
|43
|22
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|196.3
|42
|30
Geno Smith 2025 Game-by-Game
Smith accumulated 26.3 fantasy points -- 29-of-39 (74.4%), 284 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT -- in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|17.5
|24-for-34
|362
|1
|1
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|3.2
|24-for-43
|180
|0
|3
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|26.1
|19-for-29
|289
|3
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bears
|9.8
|14-for-21
|117
|2
|3
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|5.9
|25-for-36
|228
|0
|2
|0
|Week 6
|Titans
|8.7
|17-for-23
|174
|1
|1
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|2.8
|10-for-16
|67
|0
|0
|0
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Geno Smith and the Jets Receiving Corps
Smith averaged 201.7 passing yards per outing and completed 19 touchdowns last season. Below is a look at how several of Smith's potential targets for the upcoming season performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Adonai Mitchell
|74
|33
|453
|2
|7
|Garrett Wilson
|59
|36
|395
|4
|2
|Mason Taylor
|65
|44
|369
|1
|7
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