Geno Smith 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith on your fantasy radar going into 2026? We have stats and fantasy projections for him below.

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Geno Smith Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Smith's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 152.8 43 22 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 196.3 42 30

Geno Smith 2025 Game-by-Game

Smith accumulated 26.3 fantasy points -- 29-of-39 (74.4%), 284 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT -- in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Patriots 17.5 24-for-34 362 1 1 0 Week 2 Chargers 3.2 24-for-43 180 0 3 0 Week 3 @Commanders 26.1 19-for-29 289 3 0 0 Week 4 Bears 9.8 14-for-21 117 2 3 0 Week 5 @Colts 5.9 25-for-36 228 0 2 0 Week 6 Titans 8.7 17-for-23 174 1 1 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 2.8 10-for-16 67 0 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Geno Smith and the Jets Receiving Corps

Smith averaged 201.7 passing yards per outing and completed 19 touchdowns last season. Below is a look at how several of Smith's potential targets for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Adonai Mitchell 74 33 453 2 7 Garrett Wilson 59 36 395 4 2 Mason Taylor 65 44 369 1 7

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