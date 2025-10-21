Garrett Wilson Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson has a matchup against the 30th-ranked pass defense in the league (257.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, when his New York Jets take on the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Wilson's next game versus the Bengals, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Wilson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Garrett Wilson Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals

New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.16

58.16 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

With 63.5 fantasy points this season (10.6 per game), Wilson is the 15th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 72nd among all players.

In his last three games, Wilson has tallied 166 yards and two scores on 15 catches (26 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 28.6 fantasy points (9.5 per game) during that period.

Wilson has been targeted 47 times, with 29 receptions for 300 yards and three TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 48.0 fantasy points (9.6 per game) during that period.

The peak of Wilson's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a matchup in which he posted 15.5 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Garrett Wilson's matchup against the Denver Broncos in Week 6 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 1.3 fantasy points. He had three receptions for 13 yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed only one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bengals have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Cincinnati this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Bengals this season.

A total of two players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have given up a touchdown catch by 16 players this year.

Cincinnati has allowed at least two receiving TDs to only one player this season.

The Bengals have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

Cincinnati has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Bengals have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Garrett Wilson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.