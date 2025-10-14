Garrett Wilson Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Wideout Garrett Wilson faces a matchup versus the 17th-ranked pass defense in the league (213.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his New York Jets meet the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Wilson for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Panthers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Garrett Wilson Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.62

61.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

Wilson is currently the seventh-ranked fantasy player at his position (51st overall), putting up 63.5 total fantasy points (10.6 per game).

In his last three games, Wilson has totaled 166 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 15 catches (26 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 28.6 (9.5 per game) during that period.

Wilson has been targeted 47 times, with 29 receptions for 300 yards and three TDs, during his last five games, leading to 48.0 fantasy points (9.6 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Wilson's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he put up 15.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Garrett Wilson disappointed his fantasy managers against the Denver Broncos last week, when he mustered only 1.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Panthers Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Panthers this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs against Carolina this season.

Two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed 10 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Panthers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this season.

Carolina has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Panthers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

