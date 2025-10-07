Garrett Wilson Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson will be up against the eighth-ranked passing defense of the Denver Broncos (200.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

With Wilson's next game against the Broncos, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Garrett Wilson Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.52

54.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Wilson is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player (43rd overall), tallying 62.2 total fantasy points (12.4 per game).

In his last three games, Wilson has compiled 237 yards and three scores on 22 catches (31 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 41.7 fantasy points (13.9 per game) during that period.

The peak of Wilson's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 15.5 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Garrett Wilson's matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 5.0 fantasy points. He tallied four receptions for 50 yards on the day.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

Denver has given up two or more TD passes to just one opposing QB this year.

The Broncos have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Denver has allowed over 100 yards receiving to only one player this year.

The Broncos have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Denver has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

The Broncos have allowed just one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of two players have run for at least one TD against Denver this year.

The Broncos have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

