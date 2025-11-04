Garrett Wilson Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson will match up with the fifth-ranked pass defense of the Cleveland Browns (182.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more info on Wilson, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Browns.

Garrett Wilson Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.24

58.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

With 63.5 fantasy points this season (10.6 per game), Wilson is the 29th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 112th among all players.

In his last three games, Wilson has posted 28.6 fantasy points (9.5 per game), as he's converted 26 targets into 15 catches for 166 yards and two TDs.

Wilson has tallied 300 receiving yards and three scores on 29 catches (47 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 48 points (9.6 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Wilson's fantasy season came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, when he posted 15.5 fantasy points with seven receptions (on nine targets) for 95 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Garrett Wilson's game against the Denver Broncos in Week 6 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 1.3 fantasy points. He tallied three receptions for 13 yards on the day.

Browns Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

Cleveland has given up at least two TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

The Browns have allowed two players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Cleveland has allowed just one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Browns have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Cleveland has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Browns' defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Cleveland has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Browns have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

