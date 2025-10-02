Fresno State vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Fresno State vs Nevada Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Fresno State: (-592) | Nevada: (+440)

Fresno State: (-592) | Nevada: (+440) Spread: Fresno State: -13.5 (-120) | Nevada: +13.5 (-102)

Fresno State: -13.5 (-120) | Nevada: +13.5 (-102) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Fresno State vs Nevada Betting Trends

Fresno State has covered the spread three times in five games.

Fresno State is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, three of Fresno State's five games have gone over the point total.

Nevada has one win against the spread this season.

Nevada is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 13.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Nevada has had one game (of four) hit the over this season.

Fresno State vs Nevada Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (72.3%)

Fresno State vs Nevada Point Spread

Nevada is a 13.5-point underdog against Fresno State. Nevada is -102 to cover the spread, and Fresno State is -120.

Fresno State vs Nevada Over/Under

The over/under for the Fresno State versus Nevada game on Oct. 4 has been set at 44.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Fresno State vs Nevada Moneyline

Nevada is a +440 underdog on the moneyline, while Fresno State is a -592 favorite.

Fresno State vs. Nevada Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Fresno State 32.8 29 20.0 59 48.5 5 Nevada 15.0 132 27.0 74 53.3 4

Fresno State vs. Nevada Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Stadium: Valley Children's Stadium

