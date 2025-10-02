Fresno State vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Nevada Wolf Pack.
Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NCAA football betting odds.
Fresno State vs Nevada Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Fresno State: (-592) | Nevada: (+440)
- Spread: Fresno State: -13.5 (-120) | Nevada: +13.5 (-102)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Fresno State vs Nevada Betting Trends
- Fresno State has covered the spread three times in five games.
- Fresno State is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- This season, three of Fresno State's five games have gone over the point total.
- Nevada has one win against the spread this season.
- Nevada is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 13.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Nevada has had one game (of four) hit the over this season.
Fresno State vs Nevada Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulldogs win (72.3%)
Fresno State vs Nevada Point Spread
Nevada is a 13.5-point underdog against Fresno State. Nevada is -102 to cover the spread, and Fresno State is -120.
Fresno State vs Nevada Over/Under
The over/under for the Fresno State versus Nevada game on Oct. 4 has been set at 44.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Fresno State vs Nevada Moneyline
Nevada is a +440 underdog on the moneyline, while Fresno State is a -592 favorite.
Fresno State vs. Nevada Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Fresno State
|32.8
|29
|20.0
|59
|48.5
|5
|Nevada
|15.0
|132
|27.0
|74
|53.3
|4
Fresno State vs. Nevada Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Fresno, California
- Stadium: Valley Children's Stadium
