Fresno State vs Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Arizona Bowl 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Fresno State Bulldogs facing the Miami (OH) RedHawks.
Fresno State vs Miami (OH) Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Fresno State: (-162) | Miami (OH): (+134)
- Spread: Fresno State: -3.5 (-108) | Miami (OH): +3.5 (-112)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Fresno State vs Miami (OH) Betting Trends
- Fresno State has six wins in 12 games against the spread this year.
- Fresno State has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 3.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
- Fresno State has played 12 games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.
- Miami (OH) has covered the spread eight times in 13 games.
- As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Miami (OH) has one win ATS (1-2) this year.
- Of 13 Miami (OH) games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.
Fresno State vs Miami (OH) Point Spread
Fresno State is a 3.5-point favorite against Miami (OH). Fresno State is -108 to cover the spread, and Miami (OH) is -112.
Fresno State vs Miami (OH) Over/Under
An over/under of 44.5 has been set for Fresno State-Miami (OH) on Dec. 27, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Fresno State vs Miami (OH) Moneyline
The Fresno State vs Miami (OH) moneyline has Fresno State as a -162 favorite, while Miami (OH) is a +134 underdog.
Fresno State vs. Miami (OH) Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Fresno State
|26.4
|79
|20.1
|23
|47.3
|12
|Miami (OH)
|25.1
|74
|22
|60
|44.3
|13
Fresno State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, December 27, 2025
- Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: The CW
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
- Stadium: Arizona Stadium
