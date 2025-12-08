Fresno State vs Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Arizona Bowl 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Fresno State Bulldogs facing the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Fresno State vs Miami (OH) Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Fresno State: (-162) | Miami (OH): (+134)

Fresno State: (-162) | Miami (OH): (+134) Spread: Fresno State: -3.5 (-108) | Miami (OH): +3.5 (-112)

Fresno State: -3.5 (-108) | Miami (OH): +3.5 (-112) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Fresno State vs Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Fresno State has six wins in 12 games against the spread this year.

Fresno State has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 3.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

Fresno State has played 12 games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.

Miami (OH) has covered the spread eight times in 13 games.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Miami (OH) has one win ATS (1-2) this year.

Of 13 Miami (OH) games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.

Fresno State vs Miami (OH) Point Spread

Fresno State is a 3.5-point favorite against Miami (OH). Fresno State is -108 to cover the spread, and Miami (OH) is -112.

Fresno State vs Miami (OH) Over/Under

An over/under of 44.5 has been set for Fresno State-Miami (OH) on Dec. 27, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Fresno State vs Miami (OH) Moneyline

The Fresno State vs Miami (OH) moneyline has Fresno State as a -162 favorite, while Miami (OH) is a +134 underdog.

Fresno State vs. Miami (OH) Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Fresno State 26.4 79 20.1 23 47.3 12 Miami (OH) 25.1 74 22 60 44.3 13

Fresno State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Stadium: Arizona Stadium

