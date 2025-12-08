FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Fresno State vs Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Arizona Bowl 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Fresno State vs Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Arizona Bowl 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Fresno State Bulldogs facing the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fresno State vs Miami (OH) Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Fresno State: (-162) | Miami (OH): (+134)
  • Spread: Fresno State: -3.5 (-108) | Miami (OH): +3.5 (-112)
  • Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Fresno State vs Miami (OH) Betting Trends

  • Fresno State has six wins in 12 games against the spread this year.
  • Fresno State has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 3.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
  • Fresno State has played 12 games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.
  • Miami (OH) has covered the spread eight times in 13 games.
  • As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Miami (OH) has one win ATS (1-2) this year.
  • Of 13 Miami (OH) games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.

Fresno State vs Miami (OH) Point Spread

Fresno State is a 3.5-point favorite against Miami (OH). Fresno State is -108 to cover the spread, and Miami (OH) is -112.

Fresno State vs Miami (OH) Over/Under

An over/under of 44.5 has been set for Fresno State-Miami (OH) on Dec. 27, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Fresno State vs Miami (OH) Moneyline

The Fresno State vs Miami (OH) moneyline has Fresno State as a -162 favorite, while Miami (OH) is a +134 underdog.

Fresno State vs. Miami (OH) Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Fresno State26.47920.12347.312
Miami (OH)25.174226044.313

Fresno State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, December 27, 2025
  • Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: The CW
  • Location: Tucson, Arizona
  • Stadium: Arizona Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Fresno State vs. Miami (OH) analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup