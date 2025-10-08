FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Fresno State vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Fresno State vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

NCAA football action on Friday includes the Fresno State Bulldogs facing the Colorado State Rams.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fresno State vs Colorado State Odds & Spread

  All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Fresno State: (-240) | Colorado State: (+198)
  • Spread: Fresno State: -6.5 (-114) | Colorado State: +6.5 (-106)
  • Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Fresno State vs Colorado State Betting Trends

  • Fresno State is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • Fresno State owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • This year, three of Fresno State's six games have gone over the point total.
  • Colorado State owns two wins against the spread this year.
  • Colorado State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.
  • A pair of Colorado State five games in 2025 have hit the over.

Fresno State vs Colorado State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulldogs win (66.8%)

Fresno State vs Colorado State Point Spread

Fresno State is a 6.5-point favorite against Colorado State. Fresno State is -114 to cover the spread, and Colorado State is -106.

Fresno State vs Colorado State Over/Under

The Fresno State-Colorado State game on Oct. 10 has been given an over/under of 47.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Fresno State vs Colorado State Moneyline

The Fresno State vs Colorado State moneyline has Fresno State as a -240 favorite, while Colorado State is a +198 underdog.

Fresno State vs. Colorado State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Fresno State30.73519.55948.06
Colorado State17.012527.48550.75

Fresno State vs. Colorado State Game Info

  • Game day: Friday, October 10, 2025
  • Game time: 9 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: Fort Collins, Colorado
  • Stadium: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Fresno State vs. Colorado State analysis on FanDuel Research.

