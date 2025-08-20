2025 Fresno State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Fresno State Bulldogs' upcoming 2025 schedule features what should be a competitive game against Boise State on Nov. 1. See the rest of the Bulldogs' college football schedule below.

Fresno State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Kansas Aug. 23 - Jayhawks (-12.5) 50.5 1 Georgia Southern Aug. 30 - Bulldogs (-2.5) 53.5 2 @ Oregon State Sept. 6 - - - 3 Southern University Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Hawaii Sept. 21 - - - 6 Nevada Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Colorado State Oct. 10 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Fresno State 2025 Schedule Insights

The Bulldogs will play four teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.

Fresno State will play five games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2024. That schedule includes one team that had nine or more victories and three squads with three or fewer wins last year.

Fresno State Betting Insights (2024)

Fresno State went 7-5-0 ATS last season.

Last season, five Bulldogs games went over the point total.

Fresno State put together a 5-2 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 71.4% of those games).

Check out more in-depth analysis about Fresno State on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Fresno State Bulldogs on FanDuel today!