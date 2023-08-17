2023 Fresno State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:56 AM

The currently unranked Fresno State Bulldogs are 5-1 so far this season. Their full results and 2023 schedule are outlined below.

Fresno State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Purdue September 2 W 39-35 Boilermakers (-3.5) 46.5 2 Eastern Washington September 9 W 34-31 - - 3 @ Arizona State September 16 W 29-0 Bulldogs (-3.5) 48.5 4 Kent State September 23 W 53-10 Bulldogs (-27.5) 47.5 5 Nevada September 30 W 27-9 Bulldogs (-26.5) 50.5 6 @ Wyoming October 7 L 24-19 Bulldogs (-5.5) 42.5 7 @ Utah State October 13 W 37-32 Bulldogs (-5.5) 55.5 View Full Table

Fresno State Last Game

The Bulldogs go into their next matchup after winning 37-32 over the Utah State Aggies in their last game on October 13. In that game against the Aggies, Logan Fife had 291 yards on 22-of-39 passing (56.4%) for the Bulldogs, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 21 yards. On the ground, Malik Sherrod ran for 131 yards on 24 carries (5.5 yards per carry) and three touchdowns, adding three receptions for 35 yards. Tre Watson led the receiving charge against the Aggies, hauling in five passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

Fresno State Betting Insights

Fresno State has compiled a 4-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 80% of those games).

