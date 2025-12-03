Flyers vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 3

The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Philadelphia Flyers taking on the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (14-8-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-11-4)

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: TNT

Flyers vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flyers (-115) Sabres (-104) 5.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flyers win (54.6%)

Flyers vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -265 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +210.

Flyers vs Sabres Over/Under

The over/under for the Flyers versus Sabres game on Dec. 3 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Flyers vs Sabres Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -104 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!