Flyers vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 3
The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Philadelphia Flyers taking on the Buffalo Sabres.
Flyers vs Sabres Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (14-8-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-11-4)
- Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: TNT
Flyers vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-115)
|Sabres (-104)
|5.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flyers win (54.6%)
Flyers vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -265 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +210.
Flyers vs Sabres Over/Under
- The over/under for the Flyers versus Sabres game on Dec. 3 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.
Flyers vs Sabres Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -104 underdog on the road.