NHL

Flyers vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Philadelphia Flyers taking on the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

  • Philadelphia Flyers (14-8-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-11-4)
  • Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: TNT

Flyers vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flyers (-115)Sabres (-104)5.5Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Flyers win (54.6%)

Flyers vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -265 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +210.

Flyers vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Flyers versus Sabres game on Dec. 3 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Flyers vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Philadelphia is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -104 underdog on the road.

