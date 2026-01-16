NHL
Flyers vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Flyers vs Rangers Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (22-16-8) vs. New York Rangers (20-22-6)
- Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flyers vs Rangers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-152)
|Rangers (+126)
|5.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flyers win (63.4%)
