NHL

Flyers vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Flyers vs Rangers Game Info

  • Philadelphia Flyers (22-16-8) vs. New York Rangers (20-22-6)
  • Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flyers (-152)Rangers (+126)5.5Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Flyers win (63.4%)

Flyers vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are +168 to cover the spread, with the Rangers being -210.

Flyers vs Rangers Over/Under

  • Flyers versus Rangers, on Jan. 17, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.

Flyers vs Rangers Moneyline

  • New York is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -152 favorite at home.

