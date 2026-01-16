Flyers vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers.

Flyers vs Rangers Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (22-16-8) vs. New York Rangers (20-22-6)

Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flyers (-152) Rangers (+126) 5.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flyers win (63.4%)

Flyers vs Rangers Puck Line

The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are +168 to cover the spread, with the Rangers being -210.

Flyers vs Rangers Over/Under

Flyers versus Rangers, on Jan. 17, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.

Flyers vs Rangers Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -152 favorite at home.

