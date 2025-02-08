FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Flyers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Flyers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Philadelphia Flyers facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Flyers vs Penguins Game Info

  • Philadelphia Flyers (23-26-7) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (23-24-9)
  • Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flyers (-150)Penguins (+125)5.5Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flyers win (55.7%)

Flyers vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Flyers. The Penguins are -210 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +168.

Flyers vs Penguins Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Flyers-Penguins matchup on February 8, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.

Flyers vs Penguins Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Flyers vs. Penguins reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-150) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+125) on the road.

