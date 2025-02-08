NHL
Flyers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Philadelphia Flyers facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Flyers vs Penguins Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (23-26-7) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (23-24-9)
- Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flyers vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-150)
|Penguins (+125)
|5.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flyers win (55.7%)
Flyers vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Flyers. The Penguins are -210 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +168.
Flyers vs Penguins Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Flyers-Penguins matchup on February 8, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.
Flyers vs Penguins Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Flyers vs. Penguins reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-150) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+125) on the road.