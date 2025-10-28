NHL
Flyers vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Flyers vs Penguins Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (4-3-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (7-2-1)
- Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN
Flyers vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-172)
|Penguins (+142)
|5.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flyers win (61.3%)
Flyers vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-178 to cover). And Philadelphia, the favorite, is +144.
Flyers vs Penguins Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Flyers-Penguins game on Oct. 28, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.
Flyers vs Penguins Moneyline
- Philadelphia is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +142 underdog on the road.