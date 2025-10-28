Flyers vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Flyers vs Penguins Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (4-3-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (7-2-1)

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN

Flyers vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flyers (-172) Penguins (+142) 5.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flyers win (61.3%)

Flyers vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-178 to cover). And Philadelphia, the favorite, is +144.

Flyers vs Penguins Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Flyers-Penguins game on Oct. 28, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Flyers vs Penguins Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +142 underdog on the road.

