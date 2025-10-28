FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Flyers vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Flyers vs Penguins Game Info

  • Philadelphia Flyers (4-3-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (7-2-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN

Flyers vs Penguins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flyers (-172)Penguins (+142)5.5Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Flyers win (61.3%)

Flyers vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-178 to cover). And Philadelphia, the favorite, is +144.

Flyers vs Penguins Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Flyers-Penguins game on Oct. 28, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Flyers vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Philadelphia is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +142 underdog on the road.

