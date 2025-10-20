Flyers vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 20

The NHL's Monday slate includes the Philadelphia Flyers facing the Seattle Kraken.

Flyers vs Kraken Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (2-2-1) vs. Seattle Kraken (3-0-2)

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Monday, October 20, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flyers (-138) Kraken (+115) 5.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kraken win (54.3%)

Flyers vs Kraken Puck Line

The Flyers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kraken. The Flyers are +180 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are -225.

Flyers vs Kraken Over/Under

The Flyers-Kraken matchup on Oct. 20 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -118 and the under is -104.

Flyers vs Kraken Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +115 underdog on the road.

