NHL

Flyers vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Flyers vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 20

The NHL's Monday slate includes the Philadelphia Flyers facing the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Flyers vs Kraken Game Info

  • Philadelphia Flyers (2-2-1) vs. Seattle Kraken (3-0-2)
  • Date: Monday, October 20, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flyers (-138)Kraken (+115)5.5Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kraken win (54.3%)

Flyers vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Flyers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kraken. The Flyers are +180 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are -225.

Flyers vs Kraken Over/Under

  • The Flyers-Kraken matchup on Oct. 20 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -118 and the under is -104.

Flyers vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Philadelphia is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +115 underdog on the road.

