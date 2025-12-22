Flyers vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 22

NHL action on Monday includes the Philadelphia Flyers playing the Vancouver Canucks.

Flyers vs Canucks Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (17-10-7) vs. Vancouver Canucks (15-17-3)

Date: Monday, December 22, 2025

Monday, December 22, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NHL Network

Flyers vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flyers (-134) Canucks (+112) 5.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flyers win (60.2%)

Flyers vs Canucks Puck Line

The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are +180 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -225.

Flyers vs Canucks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Flyers-Canucks on Dec. 22, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Flyers vs Canucks Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +112 underdog on the road.

