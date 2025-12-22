NHL
Flyers vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 22
NHL action on Monday includes the Philadelphia Flyers playing the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Flyers vs Canucks Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (17-10-7) vs. Vancouver Canucks (15-17-3)
- Date: Monday, December 22, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NHL Network
Flyers vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-134)
|Canucks (+112)
|5.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flyers win (60.2%)
Flyers vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are +180 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -225.
Flyers vs Canucks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Flyers-Canucks on Dec. 22, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.
Flyers vs Canucks Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +112 underdog on the road.