Florida vs Texas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25

The Florida Gators (21-6, 12-2 SEC) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Texas Longhorns (17-10, 8-6 SEC) on February 25, 2026 at Moody Center.

Florida vs. Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Arena: Moody Center

Florida vs. Texas Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Florida win (60.7%)

Florida is a 6.5-point favorite against Texas on Wednesday and the over/under has been set at 158.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights before making an informed wager on the outing.

Florida vs. Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has covered 15 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.

Texas has covered 15 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Florida (10-11) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (47.6%) than Texas (4-2) does as the underdog (66.7%).

When playing at home, the Gators own a worse record against the spread (5-8-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (7-1-0).

Against the spread, the Longhorns have had better results away (6-2-0) than at home (8-7-0).

Florida's record against the spread in conference play is 10-4-0.

Texas has covered the spread eight times in 14 SEC games.

Florida vs. Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has come away with 17 wins in the 21 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Gators have won 14 of 17 games when listed as at least -310 or better on the moneyline.

Texas has a 4-6 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

The Longhorns have gone 1-4 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +245 or longer (20%).

Florida has an implied victory probability of 75.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Florida vs. Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida averages 86.4 points per game (17th in college basketball) while allowing 71.2 per contest (109th in college basketball). It has a +409 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Thomas Haugh's 17.3 points per game lead Florida and rank 139th in the country.

Texas has a +263 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.7 points per game. It is putting up 85.1 points per game, 22nd in college basketball, and is allowing 75.4 per outing to rank 229th in college basketball.

Dailyn Swain paces Texas, putting up 17.9 points per game (96th in college basketball).

The Gators are first in the country at 42.6 rebounds per game. That's 15.5 more than the 27.1 their opponents average.

Rueben Chinyelu averages 11.9 rebounds per game (ranking first in college basketball) to lead the Gators.

The Longhorns pull down 35.3 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) while conceding 26.1 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 9.2 boards per game.

Swain averages 7.3 rebounds per game (120th in college basketball) to lead the Longhorns.

Florida averages 103.9 points per 100 possessions (54th in college basketball), while allowing 85.7 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball).

The Longhorns' 109.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 10th in college basketball, and the 96.8 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 233rd in college basketball.

