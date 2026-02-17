Florida vs South Carolina College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 17

The Florida Gators (19-6, 10-2 SEC) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-14, 2-10 SEC) on February 17, 2026 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. South Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. South Carolina Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (96.1%)

Before making a wager on Tuesday's Florida-South Carolina spread (Florida -22.5) or total (153.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Florida vs. South Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has compiled a 14-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

South Carolina is 11-14-0 ATS this year.

Against the spread, the Gators have fared worse at home, covering five times in 12 home games, and six times in seven road games.

Against the spread, the Gamecocks have had better results away (5-2-0) than at home (5-11-0).

Florida has covered the spread nine times in 12 conference games.

South Carolina has five wins against the spread in 12 SEC games this season.

Florida vs. South Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 19 games this year and has walked away with the win 15 times (78.9%) in those games.

The Gators have played as a favorite of -7692 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

South Carolina has gone 2-13 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 13.3% of those games).

The Gamecocks have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +2200 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida has a 98.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Florida vs. South Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida averages 86.5 points per game (17th in college basketball) while allowing 71.4 per contest (113th in college basketball). It has a +376 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 15.1 points per game.

Florida's leading scorer, Thomas Haugh, ranks 116th in the country averaging 17.5 points per game.

South Carolina scores 76.4 points per game (170th in college basketball) and allows 75.9 (238th in college basketball) for a +13 scoring differential overall.

Meechie Johnson Jr.'s team-leading 16.7 points per game rank him 173rd in the country.

The Gators come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 15.4 boards. They are pulling down 42.8 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.4 per outing.

Rueben Chinyelu averages 11.9 rebounds per game (ranking first in college basketball) to lead the Gators.

The Gamecocks lose the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. They collect 29.8 rebounds per game, 297th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 32.6.

Mike Sharavjamts averages 5.5 rebounds per game (411th in college basketball) to lead the Gamecocks.

Florida puts up 103.8 points per 100 possessions (58th in college basketball), while giving up 85.8 points per 100 possessions (18th in college basketball).

The Gamecocks rank 155th in college basketball averaging 98.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 278th, allowing 98.1 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!