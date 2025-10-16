Florida vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The Florida Gators versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Florida vs Mississippi State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Florida: (-330) | Mississippi State: (+260)

Florida: (-330) | Mississippi State: (+260) Spread: Florida: -9.5 (-110) | Mississippi State: +9.5 (-110)

Florida: -9.5 (-110) | Mississippi State: +9.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Florida vs Mississippi State Betting Trends

Florida has two wins against the spread this season.

Florida owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Florida has had two games (out of six) hit the over this year.

Mississippi State has beaten the spread five times in six games.

Mississippi State doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 9.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Mississippi State has played two games (out of six) which finished over the total this year.

Florida vs Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gators win (73.5%)

Florida vs Mississippi State Point Spread

Mississippi State is a 9.5-point underdog against Florida. Mississippi State is -110 to cover the spread, and Florida is -110.

Florida vs Mississippi State Over/Under

A total of 51.5 points has been set for the Florida-Mississippi State game on Oct. 18, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Florida vs Mississippi State Moneyline

Florida is the favorite, -330 on the moneyline, while Mississippi State is a +260 underdog.

Florida vs. Mississippi State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Florida 22.3 105 19.8 37 50.5 6 Mississippi State 33.7 48 19.8 37 57.2 6

Florida vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 4:15 p.m. ET

4:15 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

