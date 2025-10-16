Florida vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
The Florida Gators versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs is on the college football schedule for Saturday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
Florida vs Mississippi State Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Florida: (-330) | Mississippi State: (+260)
- Spread: Florida: -9.5 (-110) | Mississippi State: +9.5 (-110)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Florida vs Mississippi State Betting Trends
- Florida has two wins against the spread this season.
- Florida owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Florida has had two games (out of six) hit the over this year.
- Mississippi State has beaten the spread five times in six games.
- Mississippi State doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 9.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Mississippi State has played two games (out of six) which finished over the total this year.
Florida vs Mississippi State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Gators win (73.5%)
Florida vs Mississippi State Point Spread
Mississippi State is a 9.5-point underdog against Florida. Mississippi State is -110 to cover the spread, and Florida is -110.
Florida vs Mississippi State Over/Under
A total of 51.5 points has been set for the Florida-Mississippi State game on Oct. 18, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Florida vs Mississippi State Moneyline
Florida is the favorite, -330 on the moneyline, while Mississippi State is a +260 underdog.
Florida vs. Mississippi State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Florida
|22.3
|105
|19.8
|37
|50.5
|6
|Mississippi State
|33.7
|48
|19.8
|37
|57.2
|6
Florida vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 4:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Florida vs. Mississippi State analysis on FanDuel Research.