Florida vs Georgia Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

The Florida Gators (24-3, 11-3 SEC) will try to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Georgia Bulldogs (16-11, 4-10 SEC) on February 25, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum.

Florida vs. Georgia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Florida vs. Georgia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (62.4%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Florida (-7.5) versus Georgia on Tuesday. The total has been set at 149.5 points for this game.

Florida vs. Georgia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has covered 19 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.

Georgia has put together a 13-14-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Florida (13-6) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (68.4%) than Georgia (1-4) does as the underdog (20%).

Against the spread, the Gators have fared better at home, covering nine times in 14 home games, and five times in eight road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bulldogs have a better winning percentage at home (.625, 10-6-0 record) than on the road (.250, 2-6-0).

Florida has covered the spread nine times in 14 conference games.

Georgia has six wins against the spread in 14 SEC games this year.

Florida vs. Georgia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been the moneyline favorite in 21 games this season and has come away with the win 20 times (95.2%) in those contests.

The Gators have a mark of 14-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -319 or better on the moneyline.

Georgia has won two of the 12 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (16.7%).

The Bulldogs have played in five games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +255 or longer without earning a win.

Florida has an implied victory probability of 76.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Florida vs. Georgia Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida outscores opponents by 17.3 points per game (scoring 83.6 per game to rank 12th in college basketball while giving up 66.3 per outing to rank 38th in college basketball) and has a +467 scoring differential overall.

Walter Clayton Jr. leads Florida, scoring 17.1 points per game (107th in college basketball).

Georgia has a +165 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.1 points per game. It is putting up 74.8 points per game, 152nd in college basketball, and is allowing 68.7 per contest to rank 79th in college basketball.

Asa Newell's 15.4 points per game leads Georgia and ranks 235th in college basketball.

The Gators win the rebound battle by 8.8 boards on average. They record 39.5 rebounds per game, which ranks third in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.7 per contest.

Alex Condon averages 7.8 rebounds per game (ranking 74th in college basketball) to lead the Gators.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by an average of 4.1 boards. They are grabbing 33.1 rebounds per game (120th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.0.

Newell's 6.7 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 205th in the nation.

Florida scores 103.7 points per 100 possessions (29th in college basketball), while allowing 82.3 points per 100 possessions (seventh in college basketball).

The Bulldogs' 95.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 192nd in college basketball, and the 87.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 50th in college basketball.

