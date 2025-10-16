Florida State vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Florida State Seminoles are up against the Stanford Cardinal.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Florida State vs Stanford Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Florida State: (-1053) | Stanford: (+660)

Florida State: (-1053) | Stanford: (+660) Spread: Florida State: -17.5 (-115) | Stanford: +17.5 (-105)

Florida State: -17.5 (-115) | Stanford: +17.5 (-105) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Florida State vs Stanford Betting Trends

Florida State has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Florida State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been four Florida State games (of five) that hit the over this year.

Stanford has posted one win against the spread this year.

Stanford is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs this season.

This season, three of Stanford's six games have gone over the point total.

Florida State vs Stanford Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seminoles win (89%)

Florida State vs Stanford Point Spread

Florida State is favored by 17.5 points (-115 to cover) in this matchup. Stanford, the underdog, is -105.

Florida State vs Stanford Over/Under

An over/under of 53.5 has been set for Florida State-Stanford on Oct. 18, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Florida State vs Stanford Moneyline

Florida State is a -1053 favorite on the moneyline, while Stanford is a +660 underdog.

Florida State vs. Stanford Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Florida State 44.2 5 23.0 61 54.7 6 Stanford 18.8 121 30.2 111 49.2 6

Florida State vs. Stanford Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Stadium: Stanford Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Florida State vs. Stanford analysis on FanDuel Research.