2025 Florida International Football Odds and Schedule

A tilt against Bethune-Cookman, an FCS opponent, on Aug. 29 is how the Florida International Panthers' 2025 season is scheduled to kick off. As for the remainder of the Panthers' upcoming college football schedule, check it out below.

Florida International 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Bethune-Cookman Aug. 29 - - - 2 @ Penn State Sept. 6 - - - 3 Florida Atlantic Sept. 13 - - - 4 Delaware Sept. 20 - - - 6 @ UConn Oct. 4 - - - 8 @ Western Kentucky Oct. 14 - - - 9 Kennesaw State Oct. 21 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Florida International 2025 Schedule Insights

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last season (79), Florida International has the 48th-ranked schedule in college football.

Florida International is playing the 54th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last year).

The Panthers will have six teams on their schedule this season that made a bowl game in 2024.

Florida International will play eight teams this season that finished above .500 in 2024. That schedule will pair them against three teams that had nine or more victories and four squads with less than four wins last year.

Florida International Betting Insights (2024)

Florida International went 8-3-0 ATS last season.

Panthers games went over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

Florida International won 50% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (2-2).

