Florida Atlantic vs UAB Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Florida Atlantic Owls play the UAB Blazers.

Florida Atlantic vs UAB Odds & Spread

Florida Atlantic vs UAB Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has won twice against the spread this year.

Florida Atlantic has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, three of Florida Atlantic's five games have hit the over.

UAB has posted two wins against the spread this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more, UAB has two wins ATS (2-1).

UAB has played five games this year, and four of them have hit the over.

Florida Atlantic vs UAB Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Owls win (61.3%)

Florida Atlantic vs UAB Point Spread

Florida Atlantic is favored by 5.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. UAB, the underdog, is -110.

Florida Atlantic vs UAB Over/Under

A total of 69.5 points has been set for the Florida Atlantic-UAB matchup on Oct. 11, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Florida Atlantic vs UAB Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Florida Atlantic vs. UAB reveal Florida Atlantic as the favorite (-200) and UAB as the underdog (+168).

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Florida Atlantic 28.8 78 33.4 117 57.1 5 UAB 28.8 78 39.0 131 59.3 5

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Stadium: Flagler Credit Union Stadium

