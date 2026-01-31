NHL
Flames vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31
In NHL action on Saturday, the Calgary Flames take on the San Jose Sharks.
Flames vs Sharks Game Info
- Calgary Flames (21-26-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (27-21-4)
- Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flames vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flames (-115)
|Sharks (-104)
|6.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sharks win (53.4%)
Flames vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +210.
Flames vs Sharks Over/Under
- The over/under for Flames-Sharks on Jan. 31 is 6.5. The over is +114, and the under is -140.
Flames vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -115 favorite at home.