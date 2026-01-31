Flames vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

In NHL action on Saturday, the Calgary Flames take on the San Jose Sharks.

Flames vs Sharks Game Info

Calgary Flames (21-26-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (27-21-4)

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-115) Sharks (-104) 6.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sharks win (53.4%)

Prediction: Sharks win (53.4%)

Flames vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +210.

Flames vs Sharks Over/Under

The over/under for Flames-Sharks on Jan. 31 is 6.5. The over is +114, and the under is -140.

Flames vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -115 favorite at home.

