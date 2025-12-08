NHL
Flames vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 8
The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Calgary Flames taking on the Buffalo Sabres.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Flames vs Sabres Game Info
- Calgary Flames (11-15-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-13-4)
- Date: Monday, December 8, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flames vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flames (-110)
|Sabres (-110)
|5.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flames win (52.7%)
Flames vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals. The Flames are +210 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -265.
Flames vs Sabres Over/Under
- The Flames-Sabres matchup on Dec. 8 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +114.
Flames vs Sabres Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Flames, Buffalo is the underdog at -110, and Calgary is -110 playing at home.