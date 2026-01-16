Flames vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Calgary Flames and the New York Islanders.

Flames vs Islanders Game Info

Calgary Flames (20-23-4) vs. New York Islanders (26-16-5)

Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-110) Islanders (-110) 5.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (60.7%)

Flames vs Islanders Puck Line

The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals against the Islanders. The Flames are +220 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -280.

Flames vs Islanders Over/Under

The over/under for Flames-Islanders on Jan. 17 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.

Flames vs Islanders Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Flames vs. Islanders reveal Calgary as the favorite (-110) and New York as the underdog (-110) on the road.

