NHL

Flames vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Calgary Flames and the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Flames vs Islanders Game Info

  • Calgary Flames (20-23-4) vs. New York Islanders (26-16-5)
  • Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flames (-110)Islanders (-110)5.5Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Islanders win (60.7%)

Flames vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals against the Islanders. The Flames are +220 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -280.

Flames vs Islanders Over/Under

  • The over/under for Flames-Islanders on Jan. 17 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.

Flames vs Islanders Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Flames vs. Islanders reveal Calgary as the favorite (-110) and New York as the underdog (-110) on the road.

