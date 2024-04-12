Flames vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

On Friday in the NHL, the Calgary Flames are playing the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Flames vs Ducks Game Info

Calgary Flames (35-38-5) vs. Anaheim Ducks (26-48-5)

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+ and KCOP-TV

Flames vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flames (-140) Ducks (+116) 6.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flames win (61.3%)

Flames vs Ducks Spread

The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals. The Flames are +176 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being -213.

Flames vs Ducks Over/Under

Flames versus Ducks on April 12 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -102 and the under -120.

Flames vs Ducks Moneyline