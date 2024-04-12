Flames vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12
On Friday in the NHL, the Calgary Flames are playing the Anaheim Ducks.
Flames vs Ducks Game Info
- Calgary Flames (35-38-5) vs. Anaheim Ducks (26-48-5)
- Date: Friday, April 12, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+ and KCOP-TV
Flames vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Flames (-140)
|Ducks (+116)
|6.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Flames win (61.3%)
Flames vs Ducks Spread
- The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals. The Flames are +176 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being -213.
Flames vs Ducks Over/Under
- Flames versus Ducks on April 12 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -102 and the under -120.
Flames vs Ducks Moneyline
- The Flames vs Ducks moneyline has Calgary as a -140 favorite, while Anaheim is a +116 underdog at home.