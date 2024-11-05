Flames vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Flames vs Canadiens Game Info

Calgary Flames (6-5-1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4-7-1)

Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-122) Canadiens (+102) 6.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flames win (50.7%)

Flames vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -250 to cover the spread, and the Flames are +198.

Flames vs Canadiens Over/Under

Flames versus Canadiens, on November 5, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Flames vs Canadiens Moneyline

Calgary is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +102 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!