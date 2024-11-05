Flames vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5
The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Montreal Canadiens.
Flames vs Canadiens Game Info
- Calgary Flames (6-5-1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4-7-1)
- Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flames vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flames (-122)
|Canadiens (+102)
|6.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (50.7%)
Flames vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -250 to cover the spread, and the Flames are +198.
Flames vs Canadiens Over/Under
- Flames versus Canadiens, on November 5, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.
Flames vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Calgary is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +102 underdog at home.