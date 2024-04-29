Fierceness: Kentucky Derby Horse Odds, History and Prediction

The 150th Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Fierceness earned 136 qualifying points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, trailing just Sierra Leone's 155.

Find out all you need to know about Fierceness below.

Fierceness Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Fierceness' Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 5-2 (+250), making him the morning line favorite for Derby 150.

Fierceness drew post position 17.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML Odds 1 Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 20-1 2 Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 3-1 3 Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez 20-1 4 Catching Freedom Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8-1 5 Catalytic Saffie Joseph, Jr. Jose Ortiz 30-1 6 Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Keith Asmussen 20-1 7 Honor Marie Whit Beckman Ben Curtis 20-1 View Full Table

Fierceness Horse Trainer and Jockey

Fierceness is trained by Todd Pletcher, who owns two Kentucky Derby wins with Always Dreaming in 2017 and Super Saver in 2010. Pletcher has four more Triple Crown victories, most recently with Mo Donegal at the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Jockey John Velazquez rode Always Dreaming in 2017 for the win with Pletcher. Velazquez also owns two other Derby wins: Animal Kingdom in 2011 and Authentic in 2020. Velazquez also rode to wins at the 2023 Preakness Stakes (National Treasure) plus the 2012 Belmont Stakes and 2007 Belmont Stakes.

Fierceness Race History

Fierceness has three wins in five career starts with Equibase Speed Scores of 102, 110, and 110 in three wins.

Date Track Race Finish Speed Score 3/30/2024 Gulfstream Park Curlin Florida Derby Presented by Hill 'n' Dale Farms at Xalapa (Gr. 1) 1 110 2/3/2024 Gulfstream Park Holy Bull Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 90 11/3/2023 Santa Anita FanDuel Breeders' Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1) 1 110 10/7/2023 Belmont At The Big A Champagne Stakes (Gr. 1) 7 73 8/25/2023 Saratoga Maiden Special Weight 1 102

Fierceness Kentucky Derby Prediction, Pick, and Analysis

Fierceness' 97.0 average Speed Score is third-best among 18 qualified horses, trailing only Just A Touch (100.0) and Sierra Leone (98.3), but no horse in the field has a higher average speed score over its last three races (103.3) than Fierceness.

Only Fierceness and Mystik Dan have three career Speed Scores of 100-plus.

It stands to reason that Fierceness earned morning line favorite honors.

Fierceness could make history this year, however.

Since 1930, no horse has ever won the Kentucky Derby from post 17, when the starting gate was introduced. Further, the last horse to finish in the money from post 17 came back in 1988.

Watch FanDuel TV's Christina Blacker analyze Fierceness below:

