Fantasy Football Target Shares, Snap Rates, and Red Zone Opportunities From Week 15

Week after week, it's vital to keep tabs on new trends and usage in order to make optimal fantasy football decisions for the rest of the season.

And while we can hope for certain players to see more work, what matters is the data -- snaps, carries, targets, and more.

So, with that in mind, here's a breakdown of each player's offensive snaps, passing play snaps, carries, red zone opportunities (carries plus targets), overall targets, and downfield targets (10-plus air yards).

Players without an offensive snap will be omitted from the data.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats unless otherwise noted.

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Trey McBride TE 58 (90.6%) 32 0 1 10 (32.3%) 2 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 49 (76.6%) 29 0 1 6 (19.4%) 4 Michael Wilson WR 46 (71.9%) 24 0 0 2 (6.5%) 0 James Conner RB 46 (71.9%) 23 16 8 5 (16.1%) 0 Tip Reiman TE 29 (45.3%) 9 0 0 3 (9.7%) 0 Elijah Higgins TE 23 (35.9%) 5 0 0 1 (3.2%) 0 Zay Jones WR 18 (28.1%) 11 0 0 1 (3.2%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

It was a big game for James Conner, who handled 21 opportunities (16 carries and 5 targets) with a lot of leverage (6 red zone carries, 3 inside-the-five carries, and 2 red zone targets) on a 71.9% snap rate. Conner now has consecutive games with over a 70.0% snap rate as the Cardinals vie for a playoff spot.

Trey McBride again failed to find the end zone but dominated targets (10) and yards (87) in the offense.

McBride has operated as the team's top receiver in four post-bye games and is averaging nearly 100 yards per game in the split.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Trey McBride 4 12.8 10.0 96.5 34.9% 25.1% 47.4% Marvin Harrison Jr. 4 8.0 3.5 47.0 21.9% 47.1% 21.1% James Conner 4 4.5 4.3 28.5 12.3% -1.7% 21.1% Michael Wilson 4 4.0 2.8 43.8 11.0% 25.0% 0.0% Greg Dortch 4 2.3 1.8 17.8 6.2% 1.4% 5.3% Emari Demercado 3 2.0 1.7 6.0 5.2% -1.7% 6.7% Elijah Higgins 4 1.3 1.0 8.3 3.4% 3.0% 0.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

To be updated after Monday Night Football.

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Zay Flowers WR 48 (81.4%) 25 0 0 7 (29.2%) 2 Rashod Bateman WR 45 (76.3%) 20 0 1 5 (20.8%) 3 Mark Andrews TE 39 (66.1%) 19 0 1 2 (8.3%) 2 Isaiah Likely TE 39 (66.1%) 14 0 0 2 (8.3%) 0 Derrick Henry RB 27 (45.8%) 6 14 3 0 (0%) 0 Justice Hill RB 22 (37.3%) 15 2 0 5 (20.8%) 0 Patrick Ricard RB 21 (35.6%) 1 0 0 0 (0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

In a big game passing by Lamar Jackson (290 yards and 5 touchdowns), no pass-catcher had a particularly massive game. Rashod Bateman led in yards (80) and scored twice but had just 3 catches and 5 targets.

Zay Flowers led in routes and targets, per usual. Flowers is the only player with a full-season target share over 15.5%.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Zay Flowers 14 7.2 4.7 65.4 26.1% 29.1% 13.2% Rashod Bateman 14 4.3 2.7 46.7 15.5% 25.4% 11.3% Isaiah Likely 13 3.8 2.7 30.8 13.8% 12.6% 23.4% Mark Andrews 14 3.8 3.2 36.7 13.7% 15.3% 22.6% Justice Hill 14 3.6 3.0 27.4 12.9% -0.7% 15.1% Nelson Agholor 14 2.1 1.0 16.5 7.5% 11.7% 3.8% Diontae Johnson 4 1.3 0.3 1.5 4.9% 13.4% 0.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

In the backfield, Derrick Henry led in snaps and carries but had only 67 scrimmage yards, one fewer than Justice Hill. Henry's been held under a 60.0% snap rate in three of his last four games.

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Dawson Knox TE 50 (73.5%) 23 0 1 3 (9.4%) 2 Keon Coleman WR 43 (63.2%) 20 0 0 2 (6.3%) 2 Khalil Shakir WR 40 (58.8%) 22 0 1 7 (21.9%) 1 Mack Hollins WR 35 (51.5%) 20 0 1 3 (9.4%) 1 Dalton Kincaid TE 32 (47.1%) 20 0 0 7 (21.9%) 4 Amari Cooper WR 30 (44.1%) 13 0 0 0 (0%) 0 James Cook RB 29 (42.6%) 9 14 5 1 (3.1%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

The Bills' offensive eruption included two running backs going over 120 scrimmage yards.

James Cook had 133 total yards and 2 touchdowns -- despite a 42.6% snap rate. Cook's snap rate has now been 46.4%, 46.3%, and 42.6% in three post-bye games.

Ty Johnson also went for 123 scrimmage yards on just 7 chances (5 targets, 2 carries). Johnson had 4 downfield targets and a 15.6% target share.

Leading the team in targets, Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid had 7 each (21.9% shares), but routes here were really flat and dispersed. Nobody had better than a 60.5% route rate, and that was Dawson Knox.

Amari Cooper ran 13 routes and did not see a target.

This was telling, as Keon Coleman was back in the lineup, so we can likely expect muted target volume for individual pass-catchers for now.

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Chuba Hubbard RB 47 (94.0%) 22 10 0 4 (14.8%) 0 Jalen Coker WR 43 (86.0%) 24 0 0 6 (22.2%) 3 Adam Thielen WR 42 (84.0%) 25 0 0 7 (25.9%) 1 Tommy Tremble TE 33 (66.0%) 15 0 0 2 (7.4%) 0 David Moore WR 28 (56.0%) 18 0 1 4 (14.8%) 1 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE 24 (48.0%) 16 0 0 1 (3.7%) 0 Xavier Legette WR 22 (44.0%) 10 1 0 3 (11.1%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jalen Coker re-established himself in the offense this week. Coker returned to the lineup for the first time since Week 10. David Moore's role scaled back, as did Xavier Legette's.

Coker was the only Panther to go over 51 scrimmage yards (he had 110), and he trailed just Adam Thielen in targets. This was the first game all year with Coker and Thielen active together, and this usage suggests Thielen and Coker would be the two-WR set options moving forward.

Chuba Hubbard played 94.0% of the snaps yet didn't do much (49 total yards on 14 opportunities). He did run 22 routes and see 4 targets, so better days are likely for Hubbard down the stretch.

To be updated after Monday Night Football.

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Ja'Marr Chase WR 62 (96.9%) 35 0 2 11 (32.4%) 2 Chase Brown RB 59 (92.2%) 22 25 10 3 (8.8%) 0 Andrei Iosivas WR 55 (85.9%) 29 0 0 4 (11.8%) 1 Tee Higgins WR 55 (85.9%) 33 0 2 8 (23.5%) 4 Drew Sample TE 42 (65.6%) 11 0 0 1 (2.9%) 0 Mike Gesicki TE 22 (34.4%) 17 0 0 4 (11.8%) 2 Cam Grandy TE 8 (12.5%) 3 0 2 2 (5.9%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Chase Brown continues to run as a true featured back in the NFL. He saw a 92.2% snap rate and totaled 113 yards on 28 opportunities with a 62.5% red zone opportunity share. Brown also ran over half the routes. This role is elite, and he's a productive player.

Ja'Marr Chase went for 94 yards on 11 targets, but Tee Higgins saw more downfield work (4 targets to 2 for Chase) in this one. Higgins had 88 yards and a score.

Since Higgins returned to the lineup in Week 14, Chase is seeing a 31.9% target share with over 100 receiving yards per game, and Higgins is at 82.0 yards per game on a 22.5% target share. Those two -- plus Chase Brown -- are heavily involved in the red zone.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Ja'Marr Chase 4 12.8 9.0 108.0 31.9% 37.7% 35.3% Tee Higgins 4 9.0 5.3 82.0 22.5% 30.2% 29.4% Chase Brown 4 5.3 4.3 42.0 13.1% 4.3% 17.6% Andrei Iosivas 4 4.0 2.8 31.8 10.0% 10.1% 2.9% Mike Gesicki 4 3.5 2.8 28.5 8.8% 7.7% 5.9% Tanner Hudson 4 2.0 2.0 17.3 5.0% 2.2% 0.0% Drew Sample 4 1.8 1.5 9.5 4.4% 1.5% 0.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Michael Woods II WR 60 (100%) 32 0 0 3 (9.4%) 1 Jerry Jeudy WR 57 (95.0%) 32 0 0 14 (43.8%) 2 Elijah Moore WR 51 (85.0%) 30 0 0 6 (18.8%) 3 Jerome Ford RB 35 (58.3%) 16 7 0 2 (6.3%) 0 Jordan Akins TE 31 (51.7%) 21 0 0 4 (12.5%) 1 Blake Whiteheart TE 23 (38.3%) 7 0 0 1 (3.1%) 1 Nick Chubb RB 20 (33.3%) 9 9 0 1 (3.1%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Nick Chubb broke his foot in Week 15, and Jerome Ford took over the backfield. Ford had a 58.3% snap rate and 104 scrimmage yards on 9 chances, including a second-half 62-yard rushing score. Ford had a 73.5% second-half snap rate.

Jerry Jeudy dominated the targets in this game: 14 of them for 108 yards and a 43.8% target share.

However, Jameis Winston was benched in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson. This would certainly impact the team's pass-catchers.

DTR threw just 9 passes for 18 yards and an interception. Thompson-Robinson's efficiency metrics were extremely poor in his time under center in 2023, and his average depth of target (aDOT) was 6.3 yards. Winston's is 9.2 this season.

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Rico Dowdle RB 51 (72.9%) 21 25 1 0 (0%) 0 CeeDee Lamb WR 48 (68.6%) 25 0 1 13 (46.4%) 2 Brandin Cooks WR 44 (62.9%) 26 0 0 5 (17.9%) 2 Jake Ferguson TE 42 (60.0%) 20 0 0 4 (14.3%) 1 Jalen Tolbert WR 34 (48.6%) 13 0 1 2 (7.1%) 2 Luke Schoonmaker TE 26 (37.1%) 6 0 0 0 (0%) 0 Hunter Luepke RB 22 (31.4%) 5 0 0 0 (0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rico Dowdle had a really good -- but not a great showing -- in Week 15. He played on 72.9% of the team's snaps and ran the ball 25 times for 149 yards. However, he was not targeted despite 21 routes, and Ezekiel Elliott had 3 red zone rushes while Dowdle had 1. Last week, it was three-to-one in favor of Dowdle, though.

Volume carried CeeDee Lamb to a 116-yard game on 13 targets; he also scored. His average depth of target, however, was 2.5 yards, and he had only 2 downfield looks on 13 total targets.

In two games with Cooper Rush under center with Brandin Cooks and Jake Ferguson active (the last two weeks), Lamb is receiving WR1 treatment with a great red zone role.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% CeeDee Lamb 2 10.0 7.5 104.5 34.5% 21.5% 37.5% Jake Ferguson 2 5.0 2.5 27.5 17.2% 20.2% 0.0% Brandin Cooks 2 4.0 2.0 18.5 13.8% 18.0% 12.5% Jalen Tolbert 2 2.5 0.5 5.5 8.6% 10.6% 25.0% KaVontae Turpin 2 2.5 0.5 8.0 8.6% 14.1% 0.0% Jalen Brooks 1 1.0 1.0 17.0 3.6% 13.1% 33.3% Luke Schoonmaker 2 1.0 1.0 11.0 3.4% 2.9% 0.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Courtland Sutton WR 55 (90.2%) 32 0 1 9 (28.1%) 5 Devaughn Vele WR 37 (60.7%) 22 0 0 1 (3.1%) 0 Javonte Williams RB 33 (54.1%) 19 6 0 3 (9.4%) 0 Nate Adkins TE 29 (47.5%) 8 0 1 1 (3.1%) 0 Troy Franklin WR 28 (45.9%) 17 0 1 5 (15.6%) 1 Adam Trautman TE 25 (41.0%) 9 0 1 2 (6.3%) 1 Lucas Krull TE 24 (39.3%) 14 0 0 2 (6.3%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Denver won a crucial post-bye game despite 3 interceptions from Bo Nix, who totaled only 130 yards on 33 attempts -- but also had 3 passing touchdowns and led the team in rushing with 23 yards in a backfield that isn't fantasy relevant.

Courtland Sutton caught just 3 of 9 targets for 32 yards and a score. The 32 yards led the team.

Since Devaughn Vele's return to the lineup in Week 6, Sutton is the only Bronco averaging more than 40 receiving yards or 4.5 targets per game.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Courtland Sutton 9 8.0 5.4 72.7 25.1% 41.0% 27.5% Devaughn Vele 9 4.2 2.8 37.6 13.2% 15.4% 12.5% Troy Franklin 9 3.7 2.0 22.0 11.5% 19.0% 12.5% Javonte Williams 9 3.7 2.6 15.2 11.5% 0.3% 0.0% Marvin Mims 9 3.2 2.2 29.0 10.1% 8.6% 7.5% Lil'Jordan Humphrey 9 2.9 1.9 14.7 9.1% 6.8% 15.0% Lucas Krull 9 2.0 1.6 13.7 6.3% 4.7% 0.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Sam LaPorta TE 75 (97.4%) 52 0 0 10 (18.9%) 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 70 (90.9%) 53 0 6 18 (34%) 6 Jameson Williams WR 67 (87.0%) 52 0 1 5 (9.4%) 4 Tim Patrick WR 64 (83.1%) 50 0 2 8 (15.1%) 3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 57 (74.0%) 41 8 5 7 (13.2%) 1 David Montgomery RB 24 (31.2%) 13 5 0 4 (7.5%) 0 Brock Wright TE 17 (22.1%) 6 0 0 0 (0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

What a day for the Lions despite a losing effort.

Jared Goff threw for 494 yards and 5 touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown posted an elite game with 193 yards and a score on 18 targets, and Sam LaPorta had 111 yards on 10 targets.

While this team usually has a very concentrated distribution among St. Brown, LaPorta, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, and David Montgomery, we did see early touchdowns from Tim Patrick and Dan Skipper (an offensive lineman).

Otherwise, market shares and snap rates looked pretty typical with two main caveats.

Tim Patrick had a season-high 83.1% snap rate in a negative script -- higher than even the games Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta missed.

The second here is that Jahmyr Gibbs had a season-high 74.0% snap rate while playing from behind. David Montgomery tore his MCL.

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Tucker Kraft TE 54 (88.5%) 22 0 0 2 (7.7%) 1 Christian Watson WR 47 (77.0%) 20 0 1 6 (23.1%) 3 Josh Jacobs RB 46 (75.4%) 17 26 5 4 (15.4%) 0 Romeo Doubs WR 46 (75.4%) 24 0 2 5 (19.2%) 3 Jayden Reed WR 37 (60.7%) 21 3 2 6 (23.1%) 1 Dontayvion Wicks WR 28 (45.9%) 10 0 0 2 (7.7%) 0 Ben Sims TE 16 (26.2%) 1 0 0 0 (0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Green Bay remained efficient and focused on one player: Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs handled 26 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown on a 75.4% snap rate. Jacobs now has three straight games with at least a 75.0% snap rate as the Packers play for playoff positioning.

The pass-catchers remain tempting but flawed due to market shares. I will note that Christian Watson had a 36.8% share last week (the highest single-game share for anyone on the team all year) and a 23.1% share this week.

Romeo Doubs returned this week, dropping Dontayvion Wicks' snap rate from 80.0% to 45.9%.

Let's take a step back and look at 10 games with Jacobs, Watson, Doubs, Wicks, Jayden Reed, and Tucker Kraft all active. Nobody is above a 20.0% target share or 50 receiving yards per game.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Romeo Doubs 10 5.0 3.3 48.4 19.5% 29.7% 20.5% Jayden Reed 10 4.4 3.5 48.6 17.1% 12.3% 12.8% Christian Watson 10 3.9 2.3 43.9 15.2% 31.6% 15.4% Tucker Kraft 10 3.0 2.2 29.5 11.7% 7.3% 23.1% Dontayvion Wicks 10 2.8 1.2 13.3 10.9% 15.1% 10.3% Josh Jacobs 10 2.7 2.2 18.0 10.5% -1.9% 5.1%

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Dalton Schultz TE 46 (92.0%) 23 0 0 4 (16%) 1 Nico Collins WR 40 (80.0%) 22 0 2 6 (24%) 2 Joe Mixon RB 31 (62.0%) 13 12 3 6 (24%) 1 Tank Dell WR 30 (60.0%) 21 1 0 2 (8%) 1 Irv Smith TE 23 (46.0%) 4 0 0 0 (0%) 0 Robert Woods WR 23 (46.0%) 8 0 0 2 (8%) 1 John Metchie III WR 21 (42.0%) 15 0 1 4 (16%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

It was a down game for Joe Mixon (56 scrimmage yards but still half of the team's red zone opportunities). Though this did represent a five-week snap rate low for Mixon, he tied for a team high in targets and led in receiving yards.

Nico Collins scored twice on 6 targets but had only 17 yards to show for it in a low-volume game for Houston (just 50 offensive plays).

Since Collins' Week 11 return, he has a 27.0% target share, but it's actually Mixon next on the list at 18.0%.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Nico Collins 4 8.3 5.3 70.5 27.0% 31.1% 28.6% Joe Mixon 4 5.5 4.0 29.5 18.0% 1.0% 14.3% Dalton Schultz 4 5.0 3.5 31.8 16.4% 13.1% 21.4% Tank Dell 4 4.5 2.5 43.8 14.8% 34.3% 0.0% John Metchie III 4 3.0 2.0 18.0 9.8% 11.4% 21.4% Cade Stover 3 2.3 2.0 15.0 7.2% 2.4% 18.2% Robert Woods 4 1.5 1.3 8.3 4.9% 5.3% 0.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Michael Pittman Jr. WR 70 (97.2%) 37 0 1 9 (25%) 4 Josh Downs WR 55 (76.4%) 32 0 0 8 (22.2%) 3 Jonathan Taylor RB 48 (66.7%) 11 22 0 2 (5.6%) 0 Alec Pierce WR 35 (48.6%) 16 0 0 4 (11.1%) 3 Adonai Mitchell WR 33 (45.8%) 19 1 1 4 (11.1%) 3 Andrew Ogletree TE 28 (38.9%) 5 0 0 0 (0%) 0 Kylen Granson TE 24 (33.3%) 14 0 1 4 (11.1%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jonathan Taylor's dropped touchdown overshadowed a 111-yard, 24-opportunity day for the running back. He led all backs with a 50.0% second-half snap rate, however.

Passing production was scarce again, as Anthony Richardson went 17 of 38 for 172 yards and 2 picks.

Despite three-plus downfield targets for four Colts (Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, AD Mitchell, and Alec Pierce), nobody cleared 60 yards receiving.

In five games with Richardson, Pittman, Downs, and Taylor active together (Weeks 3, 8, 11, 12, and 15), Pittman and Downs account for half of the team's targets.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Michael Pittman Jr. 5 7.0 4.4 50.4 25.4% 27.4% 22.2% Josh Downs 5 6.8 3.6 54.8 24.6% 19.7% 22.2% Alec Pierce 5 3.6 1.2 33.6 13.0% 26.3% 0.0% Adonai Mitchell 5 2.8 0.6 10.4 10.1% 13.0% 22.2% Kylen Granson 5 2.2 1.2 19.0 8.0% 3.9% 11.1% Jonathan Taylor 5 1.4 0.8 8.8 5.1% -0.8% 0.0% Will Mallory 2 1.5 0.0 0.0 4.5% 3.2% 0.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Brian Thomas Jr. WR 67 (87.0%) 42 0 3 14 (32.6%) 3 Parker Washington WR 65 (84.4%) 41 0 0 6 (14%) 4 Brenton Strange TE 62 (80.5%) 38 0 1 12 (27.9%) 0 Travis Etienne RB 54 (70.1%) 27 14 3 5 (11.6%) 0 Devin Duvernay WR 35 (45.5%) 25 0 1 4 (9.3%) 1 Luke Farrell TE 27 (35.1%) 9 0 0 0 (0%) 0 Josh Reynolds WR 27 (35.1%) 17 0 0 1 (2.3%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Brian Thomas Jr. and Brenton Strange were bright spots in the offense without Evan Engram active.

Thomas Jr. and Strange each had double-digit targets and catches -- but aDOTs of 4.4 and 4.5, respectively. Thomas Jr. had 2 end zone targets and 3 downfield looks, though, and his role has been great for weeks now. He has a 31.3% target share in three post-bye games.

Strange could be viable down the stretch without Engram.

Travis Etienne re-established the backfield lead with a 70.1% snap rate. Etienne had more opportunities (19 to 12) and scrimmage yards (85 to 42) than Tank Bigsby.

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Travis Kelce TE 67 (89.3%) 36 0 1 8 (21.1%) 3 Xavier Worthy WR 61 (81.3%) 34 3 2 11 (28.9%) 3 Justin Watson WR 42 (56.0%) 19 0 0 1 (2.6%) 0 Noah Gray TE 41 (54.7%) 16 0 1 5 (13.2%) 1 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 38 (50.7%) 23 0 1 3 (7.9%) 1 DeAndre Hopkins WR 34 (45.3%) 19 0 0 6 (15.8%) 1 Isiah Pacheco RB 28 (37.3%) 9 13 1 1 (2.6%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Patrick Mahomes (ankle) left early in Week 15 and is considered week-to-week.

Xavier Worthy had 76 scrimmage yards, a season-high for himself, while leading the team with a 28.9% target share.

This has been a disappointing fantasy passing offense for most of the year. To demonstrate that, let's look at the team's distributions since JuJu Smith-Schuster's Week 11 return.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Travis Kelce 5 7.8 4.8 42.0 21.1% 23.5% 23.5% Xavier Worthy 5 7.0 4.8 49.6 18.9% 24.5% 14.7% DeAndre Hopkins 5 6.8 4.2 44.4 18.4% 30.7% 14.7% Noah Gray 5 5.0 3.6 38.8 13.5% 12.7% 17.6% Kareem Hunt 5 2.2 1.4 7.2 5.9% -1.8% 8.8% Samaje Perine 5 2.0 1.4 12.6 5.4% -1.2% 2.9% Isiah Pacheco 3 2.0 1.3 8.7 5.0% 0.0% 0.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco each had a 37.3% snap rate with similar workloads (15 chances for Hunt and 14 for Pacheco). Neither cleared 50 total yards.

To be updated after Monday Night Football.

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Ladd McConkey WR 43 (89.6%) 31 0 1 7 (21.9%) 1 Quentin Johnston WR 35 (72.9%) 25 0 2 10 (31.3%) 3 Josh Palmer WR 35 (72.9%) 28 0 0 3 (9.4%) 1 Stone Smartt TE 32 (66.7%) 21 0 1 6 (18.8%) 2 Kimani Vidal RB 32 (66.7%) 16 3 0 3 (9.4%) 0 Tucker Fisk TE 14 (29.2%) 5 0 0 1 (3.1%) 0 Gus Edwards RB 13 (27.1%) 2 8 0 0 (0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

The Chargers' offense disappointed in Week 15, and nobody had more than 60 scrimmage yards, though Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey each scored while leading the team in targets.

Stone Smartt ran around 60% of the team's routes with Will Dissly out.

We have a six-game sample since Johnston's Week 9 return with McConkey active. They have seen over 45.0% of the team's targets combined.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Ladd McConkey 6 7.2 5.5 83.8 25.6% 30.3% 7.1% Quentin Johnston 6 5.5 2.3 36.8 19.6% 28.5% 35.7% Will Dissly 5 4.0 3.0 33.2 14.7% 11.2% 30.0% Josh Palmer 6 3.7 1.8 28.7 13.1% 24.7% 7.1% J.K. Dobbins 4 3.0 2.5 11.8 10.6% -1.1% 12.5% Stone Smartt 4 2.0 1.5 13.3 6.5% 5.4% 11.1%

Despite a 66.7% snap rate for Kimani Vidal, he had 3 carries and 3 targets for 22 scrimmage yards.

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Kyren Williams RB 56 (86.2%) 14 29 9 2 (7.7%) 0 Cooper Kupp WR 55 (84.6%) 22 0 0 3 (11.5%) 1 Demarcus Robinson WR 51 (78.5%) 25 0 0 1 (3.8%) 1 Puka Nacua WR 50 (76.9%) 24 2 1 8 (30.8%) 2 Colby Parkinson TE 32 (49.2%) 16 0 1 5 (19.2%) 1 Hunter Long TE 22 (33.8%) 7 0 0 2 (7.7%) 0 Tutu Atwell WR 20 (30.8%) 10 0 0 2 (7.7%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rainy conditions factored into the Rams' Week 15 offensive distributions. Kyren Williams had nearly 30 carries for 108 yards and a total of 112 scrimmage yards. He had 9 of 11 red zone chances for the team, as well, all while seeing an 86.2% snap rate.

Puka Nacua got peppered, per usual with a 30.8% target share albeit minimal downfield work in the conditions. Cooper Kupp was catchless on three targets, netting a donut in the fantasy point column in a crucial week.

Since Nacua and Kupp returned to the lineup in Week 8, they've accounted for 56.2% of the team's targets with Nacua leading in the split and averaging nearly 100 yards per game (96.3). Nacua also has averaged 1.3 rushes per game in this span.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Puka Nacua 8 9.9 7.1 96.3 30.4% 35.5% 28.6% Cooper Kupp 8 8.4 5.6 63.8 25.8% 25.0% 20.0% Demarcus Robinson 8 3.6 1.9 29.4 11.2% 16.9% 17.1% Kyren Williams 8 2.6 2.0 11.0 8.1% -0.2% 8.6% Tutu Atwell 8 2.3 1.6 22.6 6.9% 13.5% 0.0% Colby Parkinson 8 1.5 1.0 11.4 4.6% 3.5% 5.7% Tyler Johnson 8 1.5 1.0 10.0 4.6% 3.3% 8.6% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Tyreek Hill WR 57 (91.9%) 38 0 1 7 (17.9%) 6 De'Von Achane RB 41 (66.1%) 25 12 2 7 (17.9%) 0 Jonnu Smith TE 40 (64.5%) 29 0 2 11 (28.2%) 1 Malik Washington WR 38 (61.3%) 28 0 0 6 (15.4%) 0 Julian Hill TE 24 (38.7%) 8 0 0 0 (0%) 0 Jaylen Waddle WR 24 (38.7%) 13 0 0 2 (5.1%) 2 Raheem Mostert RB 23 (37.1%) 12 6 1 3 (7.7%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jaylen Waddle (knee) left after 24 snaps and didn't catch either of his two targets. Jonnu Smith led in targets with De'Von Achane and Tyreek Hill each seeing a 17.9% share.

Malik Washington's role improved without Waddle. Washington played an 82.1% snap rate in the second half. River Cracraft had a 71.4% snap rate after halftime, as well, but Washington was the one who earned targets.

Going back to Achane, he had 12 carries in addition to 7 targets for 76 scrimmage yards. He has played at least 62.5% of the team's snaps in six of the last seven games.

To be updated after Monday Night Football.

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Kayshon Boutte WR 43 (87.8%) 22 0 0 5 (22.7%) 3 Hunter Henry TE 39 (79.6%) 17 0 0 4 (18.2%) 0 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 32 (65.3%) 13 13 2 1 (4.5%) 0 Austin Hooper TE 31 (63.3%) 13 0 0 3 (13.6%) 1 Demario Douglas WR 29 (59.2%) 14 0 1 3 (13.6%) 0 Kendrick Bourne WR 25 (51.0%) 12 0 0 3 (13.6%) 1 Ja'Lynn Polk WR 20 (40.8%) 9 0 1 1 (4.5%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rhamondre Stevenson remains relevant and had 85 scrimmage yards on a 65.3% snap rate. He now has at least a 65.3% snap rate in six of his last seven. He's averaging 68.1 scrimmage yards per game in that span.

No pass-catcher went over 44 yards here, and only Hunter Henry (45.4) is averaging more than 36.3 on the year in each player's active games.

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Kevin Austin Jr. WR 39 (76.5%) 25 0 0 3 (10.3%) 1 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 39 (76.5%) 23 1 0 7 (24.1%) 4 Juwan Johnson TE 36 (70.6%) 24 0 1 3 (10.3%) 1 Foster Moreau TE 32 (62.7%) 13 0 2 4 (13.8%) 0 Dante Pettis WR 25 (49.0%) 17 0 1 5 (17.2%) 2 Alvin Kamara RB 25 (49.0%) 12 5 0 5 (17.2%) 2 Kendre Miller RB 24 (47.1%) 13 9 2 1 (3.4%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jake Haener was benched in the third quarter, and Spencer Rattler entered the game. Alvin Kamara (groin) left early, as well.

Running back Kendre Miller had a 71.0% second-half snap rate and an 88.0% fourth-quarter snap rate. He could be a difference-maker to end the season.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling again saw WR1 treatment (a 24.1% target share, 7 total targets, 4 downfield targets) in a subpar passing offense.

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Malik Nabers WR 57 (95.0%) 36 0 2 14 (41.2%) 4 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 45 (75.0%) 28 0 1 9 (26.5%) 3 Daniel Bellinger TE 40 (66.7%) 22 0 0 3 (8.8%) 1 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 40 (66.7%) 19 10 1 4 (11.8%) 0 Darius Slayton WR 40 (66.7%) 25 0 0 1 (2.9%) 0 Chris Manhertz TE 25 (41.7%) 5 0 0 0 (0%) 0 Devin Singletary RB 21 (35.0%) 10 8 2 3 (8.8%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tyrone Tracy Jr. had a 66.7% snap rate for a three-week low (71.2% and 83.8% leading in) and was out-earned 41 to 35 in the scrimmage yard department by Devin Singletary. Singletary also handled a third of the team's red zone looks and scored on the ground.

Malik Nabers had a volume-based standout showing with 14 targets for 10 catches, 82 yards, and a score. He also saw two of three red zone targets and all three end zone targets in the offense.

Nabers also saw 8 of 24 attempts from Tim Boyle. Wan'Dale Robinson had 7 of Boyle's 24 targets.

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Garrett Wilson WR 52 (96.3%) 30 0 0 6 (21.4%) 5 Davante Adams WR 50 (92.6%) 30 0 3 12 (42.9%) 7 Allen Lazard WR 42 (77.8%) 25 0 0 4 (14.3%) 3 Jeremy Ruckert TE 36 (66.7%) 19 0 0 3 (10.7%) 1 Breece Hall RB 26 (48.1%) 14 9 1 2 (7.1%) 0 Kenny Yeboah TE 25 (46.3%) 10 0 0 0 (0%) 0 Isaiah Davis RB 21 (38.9%) 9 5 1 1 (3.6%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Davante Adams has been on a tear the past two games and has 307 yards in that span on a 34.3% target share. Garrett Wilson has 170 yards and 23.9% of the targets in that split.

Backing out a bit more, Adams and Wilson have accounted for 56.3% of the team's targets since Adams arrived.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Davante Adams 8 10.1 6.1 81.4 30.8% 36.0% 35.9% Garrett Wilson 8 8.4 5.4 66.8 25.5% 39.0% 20.5% Breece Hall 7 4.3 3.1 31.1 13.4% -0.7% 6.3% Tyler Conklin 7 3.4 2.4 18.0 10.2% 6.8% 11.1% Allen Lazard 3 3.0 1.7 25.3 8.5% 16.7% 0.0% Isaiah Davis 6 1.8 1.3 11.2 5.3% 1.5% 9.7% Jeremy Ruckert 8 1.8 1.1 7.0 5.3% 3.6% 5.1% View Full Table ChevronDown

Breece Hall returned to a committee role with under half of the team's snaps and 51 scrimmage yards on 11 opportunities.

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets DeVonta Smith WR 72 (93.5%) 31 1 3 12 (38.7%) 2 Grant Calcaterra TE 71 (92.2%) 31 0 0 1 (3.2%) 1 A.J. Brown WR 70 (90.9%) 32 0 1 11 (35.5%) 3 Saquon Barkley RB 46 (59.7%) 20 19 3 2 (6.5%) 0 Jahan Dotson WR 35 (45.5%) 17 0 0 1 (3.2%) 1 Kenneth Gainwell RB 31 (40.3%) 8 7 5 3 (9.7%) 0 C.J. Uzomah TE 25 (32.5%) 5 0 0 0 (0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jalen Hurts threw early and often for a change in this matchup. His 32 attempts were his most since Week 3.

DeVonta Smith (12 targets) and A.J. Brown (11) both benefitted and went for 109 and 110 yards, respectively. Each scored. This is a hyper-concentrated passing offense, so added passing volume would be clutch for Smith and Brown until Dallas Goedert returns from IR.

Saquon Barkley played just 59.7% of the team's snaps in Week 15, his fourth game of the year under a 60.0% rate and his first since Week 10. Barkley went to the medical tent and -- after a 77.8% first-quarter snap rate -- played 54.2% of the snaps the rest of the game and just 43.5% in the fourth quarter.

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Calvin Austin III WR 33 (80.5%) 21 0 0 5 (25%) 1 Van Jefferson WR 33 (80.5%) 18 0 1 2 (10%) 1 Pat Freiermuth TE 28 (68.3%) 17 0 2 6 (30%) 2 Jaylen Warren RB 21 (51.2%) 11 4 1 2 (10%) 0 Darnell Washington TE 18 (43.9%) 3 0 0 0 (0%) 0 Mike Williams WR 15 (36.6%) 11 0 0 2 (10%) 1 Najee Harris RB 14 (34.1%) 4 6 2 1 (5%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

In a negative game script that saw just 41 plays on offense for Pittsburgh, Jaylen Warren saw a 51.2% snap rate, besting Najee Harris' 34.1% snap rate. Neither topped 7 opportunities or 21 yards, though.

The lack of play volume also kept the pass-catchers in check. Nobody had more than 6 targets, and only Calvin Austin (65 yards) went over 22 yards receiving.

Here's a snapshot of the usage in two games without George Pickens.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Calvin Austin III 2 4.5 3.0 34.5 22.5% 33.7% 10.0% Pat Freiermuth 2 4.5 3.0 35.0 22.5% 29.5% 40.0% Jaylen Warren 2 3.5 1.5 14.0 17.5% -5.2% 20.0% Mike Williams 2 3.0 2.0 25.5 15.0% 32.3% 0.0% Van Jefferson 2 1.5 1.0 5.0 7.5% 13.9% 20.0% Cordarrelle Patterson 2 1.0 1.0 -1.5 5.0% -3.8% 0.0% Najee Harris 2 0.5 0.5 3.5 2.5% -2.1% 10.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets George Kittle TE 51 (96.2%) 27 0 0 7 (22.6%) 3 Jauan Jennings WR 50 (94.3%) 31 0 0 9 (29%) 6 Deebo Samuel WR 41 (77.4%) 25 2 0 7 (22.6%) 2 Isaac Guerendo RB 40 (75.5%) 22 16 0 4 (12.9%) 0 Ricky Pearsall WR 29 (54.7%) 20 0 0 4 (12.9%) 3 Kyle Juszczyk RB 27 (50.9%) 16 0 0 0 (0%) 0 Eric Saubert TE 17 (32.1%) 5 0 0 0 (0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

It was an ugly game weather-wise and efficiency-wise for the 49ers in Week 15 on Thursday Night Football.

Isaac Guerendo did see a 75.5% snap rate and 20 chances for 75 yards, however.

Jauan Jennings led the team with 9 targets and 121 air yards but caught just 2 balls for 31 yards. That was good for a 29.0% target share. He, George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel led in targets, as expected.

In five games without Brandon Aiyuk but with Samuel, Kittle, and Jennings healthy, Jennings has been treated like a WR1.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Jauan Jennings 5 8.0 4.8 62.0 30.5% 36.1% 29.4% Deebo Samuel 5 5.0 3.0 28.2 19.1% 12.9% 11.8% George Kittle 5 5.0 4.0 71.6 19.1% 20.4% 29.4% Christian McCaffrey 3 4.7 3.7 39.7 18.4% 7.3% 25.0% Ricky Pearsall 5 2.6 1.2 18.8 9.9% 18.3% 11.8% Isaac Guerendo 5 1.4 1.4 13.0 5.3% 1.6% 0.0%

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 53 (94.6%) 32 0 2 12 (38.7%) 2 D.K. Metcalf WR 52 (92.9%) 32 0 0 3 (9.7%) 1 Zach Charbonnet RB 44 (78.6%) 26 8 0 4 (12.9%) 0 Tyler Lockett WR 42 (75.0%) 25 0 0 1 (3.2%) 1 Noah Fant TE 34 (60.7%) 19 0 1 7 (22.6%) 3 AJ Barner TE 17 (30.4%) 11 0 0 3 (9.7%) 1 Jake Bobo WR 15 (26.8%) 9 0 0 1 (3.2%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Geno Smith suffered a knee injury in Week 15, and Sam Howell struggled mightily in relief. Howell was 5 of 14 with an interception and 4 sacks taken.

Howell's target distribution included Jaxon Smith-Njigba (4) and Noah Fant (4) followed by Zach Charbonnet (3) and AJ Barner (3). He did not target D.K. Metcalf, who had just three targets total.

Despite 44 snaps (78.6%), Zach Charbonnet had just 12 chances -- but for an okay 66 yards and a rushing score. Charbonnet ran 26 routes and could be a check-down option for Howell if he starts in Week 16.

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Cade Otton TE 61 (91.0%) 23 0 0 3 (11.5%) 1 Mike Evans WR 43 (64.2%) 24 0 0 11 (42.3%) 4 Jalen McMillan WR 43 (64.2%) 23 0 0 6 (23.1%) 4 Rachaad White RB 35 (52.2%) 13 15 4 2 (7.7%) 0 Sterling Shepard WR 32 (47.8%) 19 0 0 1 (3.8%) 1 Payne Durham TE 30 (44.8%) 4 0 0 0 (0%) 0 Bucky Irving RB 29 (43.3%) 9 15 3 2 (7.7%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Although Rachaad White led in snap rate over Bucky Irving, each had 17 opportunities total. White generated 81 yards, and Irving recorded 117. Both were involved in the red zone -- but White accounted for 50.0% of the red zone carries and targets. Both are viable, based on how efficient this offense is.

Mike Evans was dominant here with a 42.3% target share for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jalen McMillan remains involved and had a 23.1% target share with 4 downfield looks.

Evans and McMillan each returned in Week 12, coming out of a bye. In that sample, Evans' share is 28.8%.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G Target% AY% RZ% Mike Evans 4 8.5 6.5 103.5 28.8% 45.9% 11.8% Sterling Shepard 4 5.3 3.5 34.3 17.8% 14.2% 23.5% Jalen McMillan 4 4.5 3.0 42.5 15.3% 20.8% 5.9% Cade Otton 4 4.3 2.5 36.0 14.4% 13.4% 17.6% Bucky Irving 4 3.0 3.0 27.0 10.2% -3.9% 17.6% Rachaad White 4 1.8 1.5 12.0 5.9% -2.8% 23.5% Sean Tucker 4 0.8 0.3 1.8 2.5% 0.3% 0.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

Notably, McMillan has had target shares of 25.0% and 23.1% the last two weeks.

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 59 (90.8%) 35 0 1 3 (8.1%) 0 Calvin Ridley WR 47 (72.3%) 31 1 0 5 (13.5%) 2 Chigoziem Okonkwo TE 39 (60.0%) 20 0 0 10 (27%) 2 Tyjae Spears RB 36 (55.4%) 23 4 3 7 (18.9%) 0 Tyler Boyd WR 36 (55.4%) 29 0 0 3 (8.1%) 1 Tony Pollard RB 29 (44.6%) 8 17 4 0 (0%) 0 Nick Vannett TE 24 (36.9%) 2 0 0 1 (2.7%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

The Titans benched Will Levis in Week 15 after three interceptions. In relief, Mason Rudolph threw for 209 yards and 2 touchdowns while completing 21 of 25 passes.

Rudolph featured the tight ends and running backs heavily. Here's his target distribution:

7: Chig Okonkwo

5: Josh Whyle, Tyjae Spears

3: Calvin Ridley

2: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Bryce Oliver

1: Mason Kinsey

Spears led the team with 87 receiving yards but had only 5 rushing yards on 4 carries, though he did lead the backfield in snap rate.

Player Pos Snaps Routes Carries RZ Opps Targets Downfield Targets Terry McLaurin WR 66 (89.2%) 27 0 2 10 (32.3%) 5 Dyami Brown WR 58 (78.4%) 26 0 0 4 (12.9%) 1 Brian Robinson RB 54 (73.0%) 17 21 4 3 (9.7%) 0 John Bates TE 40 (54.1%) 6 0 0 1 (3.2%) 0 Ben Sinnott TE 40 (54.1%) 15 0 0 1 (3.2%) 0 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 36 (48.6%) 17 0 0 4 (12.9%) 1 Jeremy McNichols RB 21 (28.4%) 8 2 0 2 (6.5%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Terry McLaurin's role has increased notably of late, including this week. He's averaging 82.7 yards per game over his last three on a 25.3% target share.

Zach Ertz (concussion) left early.

Unfortunately, even without Noah Brown (on IR) this week, nobody stepped up to improve their workload among the pass-catchers. Dyami Brown did finish second in routes behind McLaurin, though.

Brian Robinson Jr. had a solid day (87 total yards on 24 opportunities) with a strong red zone market share (44.4%). He also ran 17 routes (with 3 targets). He's a very interesting RB option down the stretch in an offense that will be competitive.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.