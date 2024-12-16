Fantasy Football Target Shares, Snap Rates, and Red Zone Opportunities From Week 15
Week after week, it's vital to keep tabs on new trends and usage in order to make optimal fantasy football decisions for the rest of the season.
And while we can hope for certain players to see more work, what matters is the data -- snaps, carries, targets, and more.
So, with that in mind, here's a breakdown of each player's offensive snaps, passing play snaps, carries, red zone opportunities (carries plus targets), overall targets, and downfield targets (10-plus air yards).
Players without an offensive snap will be omitted from the data.
Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats unless otherwise noted.
Arizona Cardinals
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Trey McBride
|TE
|58 (90.6%)
|32
|0
|1
|10 (32.3%)
|2
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|49 (76.6%)
|29
|0
|1
|6 (19.4%)
|4
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|46 (71.9%)
|24
|0
|0
|2 (6.5%)
|0
|James Conner
|RB
|46 (71.9%)
|23
|16
|8
|5 (16.1%)
|0
|Tip Reiman
|TE
|29 (45.3%)
|9
|0
|0
|3 (9.7%)
|0
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|23 (35.9%)
|5
|0
|0
|1 (3.2%)
|0
|Zay Jones
|WR
|18 (28.1%)
|11
|0
|0
|1 (3.2%)
|0
It was a big game for James Conner, who handled 21 opportunities (16 carries and 5 targets) with a lot of leverage (6 red zone carries, 3 inside-the-five carries, and 2 red zone targets) on a 71.9% snap rate. Conner now has consecutive games with over a 70.0% snap rate as the Cardinals vie for a playoff spot.
Trey McBride again failed to find the end zone but dominated targets (10) and yards (87) in the offense.
McBride has operated as the team's top receiver in four post-bye games and is averaging nearly 100 yards per game in the split.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Trey McBride
|4
|12.8
|10.0
|96.5
|34.9%
|25.1%
|47.4%
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|4
|8.0
|3.5
|47.0
|21.9%
|47.1%
|21.1%
|James Conner
|4
|4.5
|4.3
|28.5
|12.3%
|-1.7%
|21.1%
|Michael Wilson
|4
|4.0
|2.8
|43.8
|11.0%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|Greg Dortch
|4
|2.3
|1.8
|17.8
|6.2%
|1.4%
|5.3%
|Emari Demercado
|3
|2.0
|1.7
|6.0
|5.2%
|-1.7%
|6.7%
|Elijah Higgins
|4
|1.3
|1.0
|8.3
|3.4%
|3.0%
|0.0%
Atlanta Falcons
To be updated after Monday Night Football.
Baltimore Ravens
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|48 (81.4%)
|25
|0
|0
|7 (29.2%)
|2
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|45 (76.3%)
|20
|0
|1
|5 (20.8%)
|3
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|39 (66.1%)
|19
|0
|1
|2 (8.3%)
|2
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|39 (66.1%)
|14
|0
|0
|2 (8.3%)
|0
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|27 (45.8%)
|6
|14
|3
|0 (0%)
|0
|Justice Hill
|RB
|22 (37.3%)
|15
|2
|0
|5 (20.8%)
|0
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|21 (35.6%)
|1
|0
|0
|0 (0%)
|0
In a big game passing by Lamar Jackson (290 yards and 5 touchdowns), no pass-catcher had a particularly massive game. Rashod Bateman led in yards (80) and scored twice but had just 3 catches and 5 targets.
Zay Flowers led in routes and targets, per usual. Flowers is the only player with a full-season target share over 15.5%.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Zay Flowers
|14
|7.2
|4.7
|65.4
|26.1%
|29.1%
|13.2%
|Rashod Bateman
|14
|4.3
|2.7
|46.7
|15.5%
|25.4%
|11.3%
|Isaiah Likely
|13
|3.8
|2.7
|30.8
|13.8%
|12.6%
|23.4%
|Mark Andrews
|14
|3.8
|3.2
|36.7
|13.7%
|15.3%
|22.6%
|Justice Hill
|14
|3.6
|3.0
|27.4
|12.9%
|-0.7%
|15.1%
|Nelson Agholor
|14
|2.1
|1.0
|16.5
|7.5%
|11.7%
|3.8%
|Diontae Johnson
|4
|1.3
|0.3
|1.5
|4.9%
|13.4%
|0.0%
In the backfield, Derrick Henry led in snaps and carries but had only 67 scrimmage yards, one fewer than Justice Hill. Henry's been held under a 60.0% snap rate in three of his last four games.
Buffalo Bills
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|50 (73.5%)
|23
|0
|1
|3 (9.4%)
|2
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|43 (63.2%)
|20
|0
|0
|2 (6.3%)
|2
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|40 (58.8%)
|22
|0
|1
|7 (21.9%)
|1
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|35 (51.5%)
|20
|0
|1
|3 (9.4%)
|1
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|32 (47.1%)
|20
|0
|0
|7 (21.9%)
|4
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|30 (44.1%)
|13
|0
|0
|0 (0%)
|0
|James Cook
|RB
|29 (42.6%)
|9
|14
|5
|1 (3.1%)
|1
The Bills' offensive eruption included two running backs going over 120 scrimmage yards.
James Cook had 133 total yards and 2 touchdowns -- despite a 42.6% snap rate. Cook's snap rate has now been 46.4%, 46.3%, and 42.6% in three post-bye games.
Ty Johnson also went for 123 scrimmage yards on just 7 chances (5 targets, 2 carries). Johnson had 4 downfield targets and a 15.6% target share.
Leading the team in targets, Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid had 7 each (21.9% shares), but routes here were really flat and dispersed. Nobody had better than a 60.5% route rate, and that was Dawson Knox.
Amari Cooper ran 13 routes and did not see a target.
This was telling, as Keon Coleman was back in the lineup, so we can likely expect muted target volume for individual pass-catchers for now.
Carolina Panthers
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|47 (94.0%)
|22
|10
|0
|4 (14.8%)
|0
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|43 (86.0%)
|24
|0
|0
|6 (22.2%)
|3
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|42 (84.0%)
|25
|0
|0
|7 (25.9%)
|1
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|33 (66.0%)
|15
|0
|0
|2 (7.4%)
|0
|David Moore
|WR
|28 (56.0%)
|18
|0
|1
|4 (14.8%)
|1
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|24 (48.0%)
|16
|0
|0
|1 (3.7%)
|0
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|22 (44.0%)
|10
|1
|0
|3 (11.1%)
|1
Jalen Coker re-established himself in the offense this week. Coker returned to the lineup for the first time since Week 10. David Moore's role scaled back, as did Xavier Legette's.
Coker was the only Panther to go over 51 scrimmage yards (he had 110), and he trailed just Adam Thielen in targets. This was the first game all year with Coker and Thielen active together, and this usage suggests Thielen and Coker would be the two-WR set options moving forward.
Chuba Hubbard played 94.0% of the snaps yet didn't do much (49 total yards on 14 opportunities). He did run 22 routes and see 4 targets, so better days are likely for Hubbard down the stretch.
Chicago Bears
To be updated after Monday Night Football.
Cincinnati Bengals
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|62 (96.9%)
|35
|0
|2
|11 (32.4%)
|2
|Chase Brown
|RB
|59 (92.2%)
|22
|25
|10
|3 (8.8%)
|0
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|55 (85.9%)
|29
|0
|0
|4 (11.8%)
|1
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|55 (85.9%)
|33
|0
|2
|8 (23.5%)
|4
|Drew Sample
|TE
|42 (65.6%)
|11
|0
|0
|1 (2.9%)
|0
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|22 (34.4%)
|17
|0
|0
|4 (11.8%)
|2
|Cam Grandy
|TE
|8 (12.5%)
|3
|0
|2
|2 (5.9%)
|0
Chase Brown continues to run as a true featured back in the NFL. He saw a 92.2% snap rate and totaled 113 yards on 28 opportunities with a 62.5% red zone opportunity share. Brown also ran over half the routes. This role is elite, and he's a productive player.
Ja'Marr Chase went for 94 yards on 11 targets, but Tee Higgins saw more downfield work (4 targets to 2 for Chase) in this one. Higgins had 88 yards and a score.
Since Higgins returned to the lineup in Week 14, Chase is seeing a 31.9% target share with over 100 receiving yards per game, and Higgins is at 82.0 yards per game on a 22.5% target share. Those two -- plus Chase Brown -- are heavily involved in the red zone.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Ja'Marr Chase
|4
|12.8
|9.0
|108.0
|31.9%
|37.7%
|35.3%
|Tee Higgins
|4
|9.0
|5.3
|82.0
|22.5%
|30.2%
|29.4%
|Chase Brown
|4
|5.3
|4.3
|42.0
|13.1%
|4.3%
|17.6%
|Andrei Iosivas
|4
|4.0
|2.8
|31.8
|10.0%
|10.1%
|2.9%
|Mike Gesicki
|4
|3.5
|2.8
|28.5
|8.8%
|7.7%
|5.9%
|Tanner Hudson
|4
|2.0
|2.0
|17.3
|5.0%
|2.2%
|0.0%
|Drew Sample
|4
|1.8
|1.5
|9.5
|4.4%
|1.5%
|0.0%
Cleveland Browns
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Michael Woods II
|WR
|60 (100%)
|32
|0
|0
|3 (9.4%)
|1
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|57 (95.0%)
|32
|0
|0
|14 (43.8%)
|2
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|51 (85.0%)
|30
|0
|0
|6 (18.8%)
|3
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|35 (58.3%)
|16
|7
|0
|2 (6.3%)
|0
|Jordan Akins
|TE
|31 (51.7%)
|21
|0
|0
|4 (12.5%)
|1
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|23 (38.3%)
|7
|0
|0
|1 (3.1%)
|1
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|20 (33.3%)
|9
|9
|0
|1 (3.1%)
|0
Nick Chubb broke his foot in Week 15, and Jerome Ford took over the backfield. Ford had a 58.3% snap rate and 104 scrimmage yards on 9 chances, including a second-half 62-yard rushing score. Ford had a 73.5% second-half snap rate.
Jerry Jeudy dominated the targets in this game: 14 of them for 108 yards and a 43.8% target share.
However, Jameis Winston was benched in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson. This would certainly impact the team's pass-catchers.
DTR threw just 9 passes for 18 yards and an interception. Thompson-Robinson's efficiency metrics were extremely poor in his time under center in 2023, and his average depth of target (aDOT) was 6.3 yards. Winston's is 9.2 this season.
Dallas Cowboys
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|51 (72.9%)
|21
|25
|1
|0 (0%)
|0
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|48 (68.6%)
|25
|0
|1
|13 (46.4%)
|2
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|44 (62.9%)
|26
|0
|0
|5 (17.9%)
|2
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|42 (60.0%)
|20
|0
|0
|4 (14.3%)
|1
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|34 (48.6%)
|13
|0
|1
|2 (7.1%)
|2
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|26 (37.1%)
|6
|0
|0
|0 (0%)
|0
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|22 (31.4%)
|5
|0
|0
|0 (0%)
|0
Rico Dowdle had a really good -- but not a great showing -- in Week 15. He played on 72.9% of the team's snaps and ran the ball 25 times for 149 yards. However, he was not targeted despite 21 routes, and Ezekiel Elliott had 3 red zone rushes while Dowdle had 1. Last week, it was three-to-one in favor of Dowdle, though.
Volume carried CeeDee Lamb to a 116-yard game on 13 targets; he also scored. His average depth of target, however, was 2.5 yards, and he had only 2 downfield looks on 13 total targets.
In two games with Cooper Rush under center with Brandin Cooks and Jake Ferguson active (the last two weeks), Lamb is receiving WR1 treatment with a great red zone role.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|CeeDee Lamb
|2
|10.0
|7.5
|104.5
|34.5%
|21.5%
|37.5%
|Jake Ferguson
|2
|5.0
|2.5
|27.5
|17.2%
|20.2%
|0.0%
|Brandin Cooks
|2
|4.0
|2.0
|18.5
|13.8%
|18.0%
|12.5%
|Jalen Tolbert
|2
|2.5
|0.5
|5.5
|8.6%
|10.6%
|25.0%
|KaVontae Turpin
|2
|2.5
|0.5
|8.0
|8.6%
|14.1%
|0.0%
|Jalen Brooks
|1
|1.0
|1.0
|17.0
|3.6%
|13.1%
|33.3%
|Luke Schoonmaker
|2
|1.0
|1.0
|11.0
|3.4%
|2.9%
|0.0%
Denver Broncos
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|55 (90.2%)
|32
|0
|1
|9 (28.1%)
|5
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|37 (60.7%)
|22
|0
|0
|1 (3.1%)
|0
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|33 (54.1%)
|19
|6
|0
|3 (9.4%)
|0
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|29 (47.5%)
|8
|0
|1
|1 (3.1%)
|0
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|28 (45.9%)
|17
|0
|1
|5 (15.6%)
|1
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|25 (41.0%)
|9
|0
|1
|2 (6.3%)
|1
|Lucas Krull
|TE
|24 (39.3%)
|14
|0
|0
|2 (6.3%)
|0
Denver won a crucial post-bye game despite 3 interceptions from Bo Nix, who totaled only 130 yards on 33 attempts -- but also had 3 passing touchdowns and led the team in rushing with 23 yards in a backfield that isn't fantasy relevant.
Courtland Sutton caught just 3 of 9 targets for 32 yards and a score. The 32 yards led the team.
Since Devaughn Vele's return to the lineup in Week 6, Sutton is the only Bronco averaging more than 40 receiving yards or 4.5 targets per game.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Courtland Sutton
|9
|8.0
|5.4
|72.7
|25.1%
|41.0%
|27.5%
|Devaughn Vele
|9
|4.2
|2.8
|37.6
|13.2%
|15.4%
|12.5%
|Troy Franklin
|9
|3.7
|2.0
|22.0
|11.5%
|19.0%
|12.5%
|Javonte Williams
|9
|3.7
|2.6
|15.2
|11.5%
|0.3%
|0.0%
|Marvin Mims
|9
|3.2
|2.2
|29.0
|10.1%
|8.6%
|7.5%
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|9
|2.9
|1.9
|14.7
|9.1%
|6.8%
|15.0%
|Lucas Krull
|9
|2.0
|1.6
|13.7
|6.3%
|4.7%
|0.0%
Detroit Lions
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|75 (97.4%)
|52
|0
|0
|10 (18.9%)
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|70 (90.9%)
|53
|0
|6
|18 (34%)
|6
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|67 (87.0%)
|52
|0
|1
|5 (9.4%)
|4
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|64 (83.1%)
|50
|0
|2
|8 (15.1%)
|3
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|57 (74.0%)
|41
|8
|5
|7 (13.2%)
|1
|David Montgomery
|RB
|24 (31.2%)
|13
|5
|0
|4 (7.5%)
|0
|Brock Wright
|TE
|17 (22.1%)
|6
|0
|0
|0 (0%)
|0
What a day for the Lions despite a losing effort.
Jared Goff threw for 494 yards and 5 touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown posted an elite game with 193 yards and a score on 18 targets, and Sam LaPorta had 111 yards on 10 targets.
While this team usually has a very concentrated distribution among St. Brown, LaPorta, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, and David Montgomery, we did see early touchdowns from Tim Patrick and Dan Skipper (an offensive lineman).
Otherwise, market shares and snap rates looked pretty typical with two main caveats.
Tim Patrick had a season-high 83.1% snap rate in a negative script -- higher than even the games Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta missed.
The second here is that Jahmyr Gibbs had a season-high 74.0% snap rate while playing from behind. David Montgomery tore his MCL.
Green Bay Packers
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|54 (88.5%)
|22
|0
|0
|2 (7.7%)
|1
|Christian Watson
|WR
|47 (77.0%)
|20
|0
|1
|6 (23.1%)
|3
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|46 (75.4%)
|17
|26
|5
|4 (15.4%)
|0
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|46 (75.4%)
|24
|0
|2
|5 (19.2%)
|3
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|37 (60.7%)
|21
|3
|2
|6 (23.1%)
|1
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|28 (45.9%)
|10
|0
|0
|2 (7.7%)
|0
|Ben Sims
|TE
|16 (26.2%)
|1
|0
|0
|0 (0%)
|0
Green Bay remained efficient and focused on one player: Josh Jacobs.
Jacobs handled 26 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown on a 75.4% snap rate. Jacobs now has three straight games with at least a 75.0% snap rate as the Packers play for playoff positioning.
The pass-catchers remain tempting but flawed due to market shares. I will note that Christian Watson had a 36.8% share last week (the highest single-game share for anyone on the team all year) and a 23.1% share this week.
Romeo Doubs returned this week, dropping Dontayvion Wicks' snap rate from 80.0% to 45.9%.
Let's take a step back and look at 10 games with Jacobs, Watson, Doubs, Wicks, Jayden Reed, and Tucker Kraft all active. Nobody is above a 20.0% target share or 50 receiving yards per game.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Romeo Doubs
|10
|5.0
|3.3
|48.4
|19.5%
|29.7%
|20.5%
|Jayden Reed
|10
|4.4
|3.5
|48.6
|17.1%
|12.3%
|12.8%
|Christian Watson
|10
|3.9
|2.3
|43.9
|15.2%
|31.6%
|15.4%
|Tucker Kraft
|10
|3.0
|2.2
|29.5
|11.7%
|7.3%
|23.1%
|Dontayvion Wicks
|10
|2.8
|1.2
|13.3
|10.9%
|15.1%
|10.3%
|Josh Jacobs
|10
|2.7
|2.2
|18.0
|10.5%
|-1.9%
|5.1%
Houston Texans
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|46 (92.0%)
|23
|0
|0
|4 (16%)
|1
|Nico Collins
|WR
|40 (80.0%)
|22
|0
|2
|6 (24%)
|2
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|31 (62.0%)
|13
|12
|3
|6 (24%)
|1
|Tank Dell
|WR
|30 (60.0%)
|21
|1
|0
|2 (8%)
|1
|Irv Smith
|TE
|23 (46.0%)
|4
|0
|0
|0 (0%)
|0
|Robert Woods
|WR
|23 (46.0%)
|8
|0
|0
|2 (8%)
|1
|John Metchie III
|WR
|21 (42.0%)
|15
|0
|1
|4 (16%)
|1
It was a down game for Joe Mixon (56 scrimmage yards but still half of the team's red zone opportunities). Though this did represent a five-week snap rate low for Mixon, he tied for a team high in targets and led in receiving yards.
Nico Collins scored twice on 6 targets but had only 17 yards to show for it in a low-volume game for Houston (just 50 offensive plays).
Since Collins' Week 11 return, he has a 27.0% target share, but it's actually Mixon next on the list at 18.0%.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Nico Collins
|4
|8.3
|5.3
|70.5
|27.0%
|31.1%
|28.6%
|Joe Mixon
|4
|5.5
|4.0
|29.5
|18.0%
|1.0%
|14.3%
|Dalton Schultz
|4
|5.0
|3.5
|31.8
|16.4%
|13.1%
|21.4%
|Tank Dell
|4
|4.5
|2.5
|43.8
|14.8%
|34.3%
|0.0%
|John Metchie III
|4
|3.0
|2.0
|18.0
|9.8%
|11.4%
|21.4%
|Cade Stover
|3
|2.3
|2.0
|15.0
|7.2%
|2.4%
|18.2%
|Robert Woods
|4
|1.5
|1.3
|8.3
|4.9%
|5.3%
|0.0%
Indianapolis Colts
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|70 (97.2%)
|37
|0
|1
|9 (25%)
|4
|Josh Downs
|WR
|55 (76.4%)
|32
|0
|0
|8 (22.2%)
|3
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|48 (66.7%)
|11
|22
|0
|2 (5.6%)
|0
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|35 (48.6%)
|16
|0
|0
|4 (11.1%)
|3
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|33 (45.8%)
|19
|1
|1
|4 (11.1%)
|3
|Andrew Ogletree
|TE
|28 (38.9%)
|5
|0
|0
|0 (0%)
|0
|Kylen Granson
|TE
|24 (33.3%)
|14
|0
|1
|4 (11.1%)
|1
Jonathan Taylor's dropped touchdown overshadowed a 111-yard, 24-opportunity day for the running back. He led all backs with a 50.0% second-half snap rate, however.
Passing production was scarce again, as Anthony Richardson went 17 of 38 for 172 yards and 2 picks.
Despite three-plus downfield targets for four Colts (Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, AD Mitchell, and Alec Pierce), nobody cleared 60 yards receiving.
In five games with Richardson, Pittman, Downs, and Taylor active together (Weeks 3, 8, 11, 12, and 15), Pittman and Downs account for half of the team's targets.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|5
|7.0
|4.4
|50.4
|25.4%
|27.4%
|22.2%
|Josh Downs
|5
|6.8
|3.6
|54.8
|24.6%
|19.7%
|22.2%
|Alec Pierce
|5
|3.6
|1.2
|33.6
|13.0%
|26.3%
|0.0%
|Adonai Mitchell
|5
|2.8
|0.6
|10.4
|10.1%
|13.0%
|22.2%
|Kylen Granson
|5
|2.2
|1.2
|19.0
|8.0%
|3.9%
|11.1%
|Jonathan Taylor
|5
|1.4
|0.8
|8.8
|5.1%
|-0.8%
|0.0%
|Will Mallory
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|4.5%
|3.2%
|0.0%
Jacksonville Jaguars
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|67 (87.0%)
|42
|0
|3
|14 (32.6%)
|3
|Parker Washington
|WR
|65 (84.4%)
|41
|0
|0
|6 (14%)
|4
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|62 (80.5%)
|38
|0
|1
|12 (27.9%)
|0
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|54 (70.1%)
|27
|14
|3
|5 (11.6%)
|0
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|35 (45.5%)
|25
|0
|1
|4 (9.3%)
|1
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|27 (35.1%)
|9
|0
|0
|0 (0%)
|0
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|27 (35.1%)
|17
|0
|0
|1 (2.3%)
|1
Brian Thomas Jr. and Brenton Strange were bright spots in the offense without Evan Engram active.
Thomas Jr. and Strange each had double-digit targets and catches -- but aDOTs of 4.4 and 4.5, respectively. Thomas Jr. had 2 end zone targets and 3 downfield looks, though, and his role has been great for weeks now. He has a 31.3% target share in three post-bye games.
Strange could be viable down the stretch without Engram.
Travis Etienne re-established the backfield lead with a 70.1% snap rate. Etienne had more opportunities (19 to 12) and scrimmage yards (85 to 42) than Tank Bigsby.
Kansas City Chiefs
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|67 (89.3%)
|36
|0
|1
|8 (21.1%)
|3
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|61 (81.3%)
|34
|3
|2
|11 (28.9%)
|3
|Justin Watson
|WR
|42 (56.0%)
|19
|0
|0
|1 (2.6%)
|0
|Noah Gray
|TE
|41 (54.7%)
|16
|0
|1
|5 (13.2%)
|1
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|38 (50.7%)
|23
|0
|1
|3 (7.9%)
|1
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|34 (45.3%)
|19
|0
|0
|6 (15.8%)
|1
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|28 (37.3%)
|9
|13
|1
|1 (2.6%)
|0
Patrick Mahomes (ankle) left early in Week 15 and is considered week-to-week.
Xavier Worthy had 76 scrimmage yards, a season-high for himself, while leading the team with a 28.9% target share.
This has been a disappointing fantasy passing offense for most of the year. To demonstrate that, let's look at the team's distributions since JuJu Smith-Schuster's Week 11 return.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Travis Kelce
|5
|7.8
|4.8
|42.0
|21.1%
|23.5%
|23.5%
|Xavier Worthy
|5
|7.0
|4.8
|49.6
|18.9%
|24.5%
|14.7%
|DeAndre Hopkins
|5
|6.8
|4.2
|44.4
|18.4%
|30.7%
|14.7%
|Noah Gray
|5
|5.0
|3.6
|38.8
|13.5%
|12.7%
|17.6%
|Kareem Hunt
|5
|2.2
|1.4
|7.2
|5.9%
|-1.8%
|8.8%
|Samaje Perine
|5
|2.0
|1.4
|12.6
|5.4%
|-1.2%
|2.9%
|Isiah Pacheco
|3
|2.0
|1.3
|8.7
|5.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco each had a 37.3% snap rate with similar workloads (15 chances for Hunt and 14 for Pacheco). Neither cleared 50 total yards.
Las Vegas Raiders
To be updated after Monday Night Football.
Los Angeles Chargers
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|43 (89.6%)
|31
|0
|1
|7 (21.9%)
|1
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|35 (72.9%)
|25
|0
|2
|10 (31.3%)
|3
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|35 (72.9%)
|28
|0
|0
|3 (9.4%)
|1
|Stone Smartt
|TE
|32 (66.7%)
|21
|0
|1
|6 (18.8%)
|2
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|32 (66.7%)
|16
|3
|0
|3 (9.4%)
|0
|Tucker Fisk
|TE
|14 (29.2%)
|5
|0
|0
|1 (3.1%)
|0
|Gus Edwards
|RB
|13 (27.1%)
|2
|8
|0
|0 (0%)
|0
The Chargers' offense disappointed in Week 15, and nobody had more than 60 scrimmage yards, though Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey each scored while leading the team in targets.
Stone Smartt ran around 60% of the team's routes with Will Dissly out.
We have a six-game sample since Johnston's Week 9 return with McConkey active. They have seen over 45.0% of the team's targets combined.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Ladd McConkey
|6
|7.2
|5.5
|83.8
|25.6%
|30.3%
|7.1%
|Quentin Johnston
|6
|5.5
|2.3
|36.8
|19.6%
|28.5%
|35.7%
|Will Dissly
|5
|4.0
|3.0
|33.2
|14.7%
|11.2%
|30.0%
|Josh Palmer
|6
|3.7
|1.8
|28.7
|13.1%
|24.7%
|7.1%
|J.K. Dobbins
|4
|3.0
|2.5
|11.8
|10.6%
|-1.1%
|12.5%
|Stone Smartt
|4
|2.0
|1.5
|13.3
|6.5%
|5.4%
|11.1%
Despite a 66.7% snap rate for Kimani Vidal, he had 3 carries and 3 targets for 22 scrimmage yards.
Los Angeles Rams
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|56 (86.2%)
|14
|29
|9
|2 (7.7%)
|0
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|55 (84.6%)
|22
|0
|0
|3 (11.5%)
|1
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|51 (78.5%)
|25
|0
|0
|1 (3.8%)
|1
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|50 (76.9%)
|24
|2
|1
|8 (30.8%)
|2
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|32 (49.2%)
|16
|0
|1
|5 (19.2%)
|1
|Hunter Long
|TE
|22 (33.8%)
|7
|0
|0
|2 (7.7%)
|0
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|20 (30.8%)
|10
|0
|0
|2 (7.7%)
|1
Rainy conditions factored into the Rams' Week 15 offensive distributions. Kyren Williams had nearly 30 carries for 108 yards and a total of 112 scrimmage yards. He had 9 of 11 red zone chances for the team, as well, all while seeing an 86.2% snap rate.
Puka Nacua got peppered, per usual with a 30.8% target share albeit minimal downfield work in the conditions. Cooper Kupp was catchless on three targets, netting a donut in the fantasy point column in a crucial week.
Since Nacua and Kupp returned to the lineup in Week 8, they've accounted for 56.2% of the team's targets with Nacua leading in the split and averaging nearly 100 yards per game (96.3). Nacua also has averaged 1.3 rushes per game in this span.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Puka Nacua
|8
|9.9
|7.1
|96.3
|30.4%
|35.5%
|28.6%
|Cooper Kupp
|8
|8.4
|5.6
|63.8
|25.8%
|25.0%
|20.0%
|Demarcus Robinson
|8
|3.6
|1.9
|29.4
|11.2%
|16.9%
|17.1%
|Kyren Williams
|8
|2.6
|2.0
|11.0
|8.1%
|-0.2%
|8.6%
|Tutu Atwell
|8
|2.3
|1.6
|22.6
|6.9%
|13.5%
|0.0%
|Colby Parkinson
|8
|1.5
|1.0
|11.4
|4.6%
|3.5%
|5.7%
|Tyler Johnson
|8
|1.5
|1.0
|10.0
|4.6%
|3.3%
|8.6%
Miami Dolphins
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|57 (91.9%)
|38
|0
|1
|7 (17.9%)
|6
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|41 (66.1%)
|25
|12
|2
|7 (17.9%)
|0
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|40 (64.5%)
|29
|0
|2
|11 (28.2%)
|1
|Malik Washington
|WR
|38 (61.3%)
|28
|0
|0
|6 (15.4%)
|0
|Julian Hill
|TE
|24 (38.7%)
|8
|0
|0
|0 (0%)
|0
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|24 (38.7%)
|13
|0
|0
|2 (5.1%)
|2
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|23 (37.1%)
|12
|6
|1
|3 (7.7%)
|0
Jaylen Waddle (knee) left after 24 snaps and didn't catch either of his two targets. Jonnu Smith led in targets with De'Von Achane and Tyreek Hill each seeing a 17.9% share.
Malik Washington's role improved without Waddle. Washington played an 82.1% snap rate in the second half. River Cracraft had a 71.4% snap rate after halftime, as well, but Washington was the one who earned targets.
Going back to Achane, he had 12 carries in addition to 7 targets for 76 scrimmage yards. He has played at least 62.5% of the team's snaps in six of the last seven games.
Minnesota Vikings
To be updated after Monday Night Football.
New England Patriots
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|43 (87.8%)
|22
|0
|0
|5 (22.7%)
|3
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|39 (79.6%)
|17
|0
|0
|4 (18.2%)
|0
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|32 (65.3%)
|13
|13
|2
|1 (4.5%)
|0
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|31 (63.3%)
|13
|0
|0
|3 (13.6%)
|1
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|29 (59.2%)
|14
|0
|1
|3 (13.6%)
|0
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|25 (51.0%)
|12
|0
|0
|3 (13.6%)
|1
|Ja'Lynn Polk
|WR
|20 (40.8%)
|9
|0
|1
|1 (4.5%)
|1
Rhamondre Stevenson remains relevant and had 85 scrimmage yards on a 65.3% snap rate. He now has at least a 65.3% snap rate in six of his last seven. He's averaging 68.1 scrimmage yards per game in that span.
No pass-catcher went over 44 yards here, and only Hunter Henry (45.4) is averaging more than 36.3 on the year in each player's active games.
New Orleans Saints
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Kevin Austin Jr.
|WR
|39 (76.5%)
|25
|0
|0
|3 (10.3%)
|1
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|39 (76.5%)
|23
|1
|0
|7 (24.1%)
|4
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|36 (70.6%)
|24
|0
|1
|3 (10.3%)
|1
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|32 (62.7%)
|13
|0
|2
|4 (13.8%)
|0
|Dante Pettis
|WR
|25 (49.0%)
|17
|0
|1
|5 (17.2%)
|2
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|25 (49.0%)
|12
|5
|0
|5 (17.2%)
|2
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|24 (47.1%)
|13
|9
|2
|1 (3.4%)
|0
Jake Haener was benched in the third quarter, and Spencer Rattler entered the game. Alvin Kamara (groin) left early, as well.
Running back Kendre Miller had a 71.0% second-half snap rate and an 88.0% fourth-quarter snap rate. He could be a difference-maker to end the season.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling again saw WR1 treatment (a 24.1% target share, 7 total targets, 4 downfield targets) in a subpar passing offense.
New York Giants
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|57 (95.0%)
|36
|0
|2
|14 (41.2%)
|4
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|45 (75.0%)
|28
|0
|1
|9 (26.5%)
|3
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|40 (66.7%)
|22
|0
|0
|3 (8.8%)
|1
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|40 (66.7%)
|19
|10
|1
|4 (11.8%)
|0
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|40 (66.7%)
|25
|0
|0
|1 (2.9%)
|0
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|25 (41.7%)
|5
|0
|0
|0 (0%)
|0
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|21 (35.0%)
|10
|8
|2
|3 (8.8%)
|0
Tyrone Tracy Jr. had a 66.7% snap rate for a three-week low (71.2% and 83.8% leading in) and was out-earned 41 to 35 in the scrimmage yard department by Devin Singletary. Singletary also handled a third of the team's red zone looks and scored on the ground.
Malik Nabers had a volume-based standout showing with 14 targets for 10 catches, 82 yards, and a score. He also saw two of three red zone targets and all three end zone targets in the offense.
Nabers also saw 8 of 24 attempts from Tim Boyle. Wan'Dale Robinson had 7 of Boyle's 24 targets.
New York Jets
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|52 (96.3%)
|30
|0
|0
|6 (21.4%)
|5
|Davante Adams
|WR
|50 (92.6%)
|30
|0
|3
|12 (42.9%)
|7
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|42 (77.8%)
|25
|0
|0
|4 (14.3%)
|3
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|36 (66.7%)
|19
|0
|0
|3 (10.7%)
|1
|Breece Hall
|RB
|26 (48.1%)
|14
|9
|1
|2 (7.1%)
|0
|Kenny Yeboah
|TE
|25 (46.3%)
|10
|0
|0
|0 (0%)
|0
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|21 (38.9%)
|9
|5
|1
|1 (3.6%)
|0
Davante Adams has been on a tear the past two games and has 307 yards in that span on a 34.3% target share. Garrett Wilson has 170 yards and 23.9% of the targets in that split.
Backing out a bit more, Adams and Wilson have accounted for 56.3% of the team's targets since Adams arrived.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Davante Adams
|8
|10.1
|6.1
|81.4
|30.8%
|36.0%
|35.9%
|Garrett Wilson
|8
|8.4
|5.4
|66.8
|25.5%
|39.0%
|20.5%
|Breece Hall
|7
|4.3
|3.1
|31.1
|13.4%
|-0.7%
|6.3%
|Tyler Conklin
|7
|3.4
|2.4
|18.0
|10.2%
|6.8%
|11.1%
|Allen Lazard
|3
|3.0
|1.7
|25.3
|8.5%
|16.7%
|0.0%
|Isaiah Davis
|6
|1.8
|1.3
|11.2
|5.3%
|1.5%
|9.7%
|Jeremy Ruckert
|8
|1.8
|1.1
|7.0
|5.3%
|3.6%
|5.1%
Breece Hall returned to a committee role with under half of the team's snaps and 51 scrimmage yards on 11 opportunities.
Philadelphia Eagles
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|72 (93.5%)
|31
|1
|3
|12 (38.7%)
|2
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE
|71 (92.2%)
|31
|0
|0
|1 (3.2%)
|1
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|70 (90.9%)
|32
|0
|1
|11 (35.5%)
|3
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|46 (59.7%)
|20
|19
|3
|2 (6.5%)
|0
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|35 (45.5%)
|17
|0
|0
|1 (3.2%)
|1
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|31 (40.3%)
|8
|7
|5
|3 (9.7%)
|0
|C.J. Uzomah
|TE
|25 (32.5%)
|5
|0
|0
|0 (0%)
|0
Jalen Hurts threw early and often for a change in this matchup. His 32 attempts were his most since Week 3.
DeVonta Smith (12 targets) and A.J. Brown (11) both benefitted and went for 109 and 110 yards, respectively. Each scored. This is a hyper-concentrated passing offense, so added passing volume would be clutch for Smith and Brown until Dallas Goedert returns from IR.
Saquon Barkley played just 59.7% of the team's snaps in Week 15, his fourth game of the year under a 60.0% rate and his first since Week 10. Barkley went to the medical tent and -- after a 77.8% first-quarter snap rate -- played 54.2% of the snaps the rest of the game and just 43.5% in the fourth quarter.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|33 (80.5%)
|21
|0
|0
|5 (25%)
|1
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|33 (80.5%)
|18
|0
|1
|2 (10%)
|1
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|28 (68.3%)
|17
|0
|2
|6 (30%)
|2
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|21 (51.2%)
|11
|4
|1
|2 (10%)
|0
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|18 (43.9%)
|3
|0
|0
|0 (0%)
|0
|Mike Williams
|WR
|15 (36.6%)
|11
|0
|0
|2 (10%)
|1
|Najee Harris
|RB
|14 (34.1%)
|4
|6
|2
|1 (5%)
|0
In a negative game script that saw just 41 plays on offense for Pittsburgh, Jaylen Warren saw a 51.2% snap rate, besting Najee Harris' 34.1% snap rate. Neither topped 7 opportunities or 21 yards, though.
The lack of play volume also kept the pass-catchers in check. Nobody had more than 6 targets, and only Calvin Austin (65 yards) went over 22 yards receiving.
Here's a snapshot of the usage in two games without George Pickens.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Calvin Austin III
|2
|4.5
|3.0
|34.5
|22.5%
|33.7%
|10.0%
|Pat Freiermuth
|2
|4.5
|3.0
|35.0
|22.5%
|29.5%
|40.0%
|Jaylen Warren
|2
|3.5
|1.5
|14.0
|17.5%
|-5.2%
|20.0%
|Mike Williams
|2
|3.0
|2.0
|25.5
|15.0%
|32.3%
|0.0%
|Van Jefferson
|2
|1.5
|1.0
|5.0
|7.5%
|13.9%
|20.0%
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|2
|1.0
|1.0
|-1.5
|5.0%
|-3.8%
|0.0%
|Najee Harris
|2
|0.5
|0.5
|3.5
|2.5%
|-2.1%
|10.0%
San Francisco 49ers
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|George Kittle
|TE
|51 (96.2%)
|27
|0
|0
|7 (22.6%)
|3
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|50 (94.3%)
|31
|0
|0
|9 (29%)
|6
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|41 (77.4%)
|25
|2
|0
|7 (22.6%)
|2
|Isaac Guerendo
|RB
|40 (75.5%)
|22
|16
|0
|4 (12.9%)
|0
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|29 (54.7%)
|20
|0
|0
|4 (12.9%)
|3
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|27 (50.9%)
|16
|0
|0
|0 (0%)
|0
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|17 (32.1%)
|5
|0
|0
|0 (0%)
|0
It was an ugly game weather-wise and efficiency-wise for the 49ers in Week 15 on Thursday Night Football.
Isaac Guerendo did see a 75.5% snap rate and 20 chances for 75 yards, however.
Jauan Jennings led the team with 9 targets and 121 air yards but caught just 2 balls for 31 yards. That was good for a 29.0% target share. He, George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel led in targets, as expected.
In five games without Brandon Aiyuk but with Samuel, Kittle, and Jennings healthy, Jennings has been treated like a WR1.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Jauan Jennings
|5
|8.0
|4.8
|62.0
|30.5%
|36.1%
|29.4%
|Deebo Samuel
|5
|5.0
|3.0
|28.2
|19.1%
|12.9%
|11.8%
|George Kittle
|5
|5.0
|4.0
|71.6
|19.1%
|20.4%
|29.4%
|Christian McCaffrey
|3
|4.7
|3.7
|39.7
|18.4%
|7.3%
|25.0%
|Ricky Pearsall
|5
|2.6
|1.2
|18.8
|9.9%
|18.3%
|11.8%
|Isaac Guerendo
|5
|1.4
|1.4
|13.0
|5.3%
|1.6%
|0.0%
Seattle Seahawks
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|53 (94.6%)
|32
|0
|2
|12 (38.7%)
|2
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|52 (92.9%)
|32
|0
|0
|3 (9.7%)
|1
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|44 (78.6%)
|26
|8
|0
|4 (12.9%)
|0
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|42 (75.0%)
|25
|0
|0
|1 (3.2%)
|1
|Noah Fant
|TE
|34 (60.7%)
|19
|0
|1
|7 (22.6%)
|3
|AJ Barner
|TE
|17 (30.4%)
|11
|0
|0
|3 (9.7%)
|1
|Jake Bobo
|WR
|15 (26.8%)
|9
|0
|0
|1 (3.2%)
|0
Geno Smith suffered a knee injury in Week 15, and Sam Howell struggled mightily in relief. Howell was 5 of 14 with an interception and 4 sacks taken.
Howell's target distribution included Jaxon Smith-Njigba (4) and Noah Fant (4) followed by Zach Charbonnet (3) and AJ Barner (3). He did not target D.K. Metcalf, who had just three targets total.
Despite 44 snaps (78.6%), Zach Charbonnet had just 12 chances -- but for an okay 66 yards and a rushing score. Charbonnet ran 26 routes and could be a check-down option for Howell if he starts in Week 16.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Cade Otton
|TE
|61 (91.0%)
|23
|0
|0
|3 (11.5%)
|1
|Mike Evans
|WR
|43 (64.2%)
|24
|0
|0
|11 (42.3%)
|4
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|43 (64.2%)
|23
|0
|0
|6 (23.1%)
|4
|Rachaad White
|RB
|35 (52.2%)
|13
|15
|4
|2 (7.7%)
|0
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|32 (47.8%)
|19
|0
|0
|1 (3.8%)
|1
|Payne Durham
|TE
|30 (44.8%)
|4
|0
|0
|0 (0%)
|0
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|29 (43.3%)
|9
|15
|3
|2 (7.7%)
|0
Although Rachaad White led in snap rate over Bucky Irving, each had 17 opportunities total. White generated 81 yards, and Irving recorded 117. Both were involved in the red zone -- but White accounted for 50.0% of the red zone carries and targets. Both are viable, based on how efficient this offense is.
Mike Evans was dominant here with a 42.3% target share for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jalen McMillan remains involved and had a 23.1% target share with 4 downfield looks.
Evans and McMillan each returned in Week 12, coming out of a bye. In that sample, Evans' share is 28.8%.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
|Mike Evans
|4
|8.5
|6.5
|103.5
|28.8%
|45.9%
|11.8%
|Sterling Shepard
|4
|5.3
|3.5
|34.3
|17.8%
|14.2%
|23.5%
|Jalen McMillan
|4
|4.5
|3.0
|42.5
|15.3%
|20.8%
|5.9%
|Cade Otton
|4
|4.3
|2.5
|36.0
|14.4%
|13.4%
|17.6%
|Bucky Irving
|4
|3.0
|3.0
|27.0
|10.2%
|-3.9%
|17.6%
|Rachaad White
|4
|1.8
|1.5
|12.0
|5.9%
|-2.8%
|23.5%
|Sean Tucker
|4
|0.8
|0.3
|1.8
|2.5%
|0.3%
|0.0%
Notably, McMillan has had target shares of 25.0% and 23.1% the last two weeks.
Tennessee Titans
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|59 (90.8%)
|35
|0
|1
|3 (8.1%)
|0
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|47 (72.3%)
|31
|1
|0
|5 (13.5%)
|2
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|39 (60.0%)
|20
|0
|0
|10 (27%)
|2
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|36 (55.4%)
|23
|4
|3
|7 (18.9%)
|0
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|36 (55.4%)
|29
|0
|0
|3 (8.1%)
|1
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|29 (44.6%)
|8
|17
|4
|0 (0%)
|0
|Nick Vannett
|TE
|24 (36.9%)
|2
|0
|0
|1 (2.7%)
|0
The Titans benched Will Levis in Week 15 after three interceptions. In relief, Mason Rudolph threw for 209 yards and 2 touchdowns while completing 21 of 25 passes.
Rudolph featured the tight ends and running backs heavily. Here's his target distribution:
- 7: Chig Okonkwo
- 5: Josh Whyle, Tyjae Spears
- 3: Calvin Ridley
- 2: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Bryce Oliver
- 1: Mason Kinsey
Spears led the team with 87 receiving yards but had only 5 rushing yards on 4 carries, though he did lead the backfield in snap rate.
Washington Commanders
Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|66 (89.2%)
|27
|0
|2
|10 (32.3%)
|5
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|58 (78.4%)
|26
|0
|0
|4 (12.9%)
|1
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|54 (73.0%)
|17
|21
|4
|3 (9.7%)
|0
|John Bates
|TE
|40 (54.1%)
|6
|0
|0
|1 (3.2%)
|0
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|40 (54.1%)
|15
|0
|0
|1 (3.2%)
|0
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|36 (48.6%)
|17
|0
|0
|4 (12.9%)
|1
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|21 (28.4%)
|8
|2
|0
|2 (6.5%)
|1
Terry McLaurin's role has increased notably of late, including this week. He's averaging 82.7 yards per game over his last three on a 25.3% target share.
Zach Ertz (concussion) left early.
Unfortunately, even without Noah Brown (on IR) this week, nobody stepped up to improve their workload among the pass-catchers. Dyami Brown did finish second in routes behind McLaurin, though.
Brian Robinson Jr. had a solid day (87 total yards on 24 opportunities) with a strong red zone market share (44.4%). He also ran 17 routes (with 3 targets). He's a very interesting RB option down the stretch in an offense that will be competitive.
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.