NFL

Fantasy Football Target Shares, Snap Rates, and Red Zone Opportunities From Week 15

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Fantasy Football Target Shares, Snap Rates, and Red Zone Opportunities From Week 15

Week after week, it's vital to keep tabs on new trends and usage in order to make optimal fantasy football decisions for the rest of the season.

And while we can hope for certain players to see more work, what matters is the data -- snaps, carries, targets, and more.

So, with that in mind, here's a breakdown of each player's offensive snaps, passing play snaps, carries, red zone opportunities (carries plus targets), overall targets, and downfield targets (10-plus air yards).

Players without an offensive snap will be omitted from the data.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats unless otherwise noted.

Arizona Cardinals

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Trey McBrideTE58 (90.6%)320110 (32.3%)2
Marvin Harrison Jr.WR49 (76.6%)29016 (19.4%)4
Michael WilsonWR46 (71.9%)24002 (6.5%)0
James ConnerRB46 (71.9%)231685 (16.1%)0
Tip ReimanTE29 (45.3%)9003 (9.7%)0
Elijah HigginsTE23 (35.9%)5001 (3.2%)0
Zay JonesWR18 (28.1%)11001 (3.2%)0

It was a big game for James Conner, who handled 21 opportunities (16 carries and 5 targets) with a lot of leverage (6 red zone carries, 3 inside-the-five carries, and 2 red zone targets) on a 71.9% snap rate. Conner now has consecutive games with over a 70.0% snap rate as the Cardinals vie for a playoff spot.

Trey McBride again failed to find the end zone but dominated targets (10) and yards (87) in the offense.

McBride has operated as the team's top receiver in four post-bye games and is averaging nearly 100 yards per game in the split.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Trey McBride412.810.096.534.9%25.1%47.4%
Marvin Harrison Jr.48.03.547.021.9%47.1%21.1%
James Conner44.54.328.512.3%-1.7%21.1%
Michael Wilson44.02.843.811.0%25.0%0.0%
Greg Dortch42.31.817.86.2%1.4%5.3%
Emari Demercado32.01.76.05.2%-1.7%6.7%
Elijah Higgins41.31.08.33.4%3.0%0.0%

Atlanta Falcons

To be updated after Monday Night Football.

Baltimore Ravens

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Zay FlowersWR48 (81.4%)25007 (29.2%)2
Rashod BatemanWR45 (76.3%)20015 (20.8%)3
Mark AndrewsTE39 (66.1%)19012 (8.3%)2
Isaiah LikelyTE39 (66.1%)14002 (8.3%)0
Derrick HenryRB27 (45.8%)61430 (0%)0
Justice HillRB22 (37.3%)15205 (20.8%)0
Patrick RicardRB21 (35.6%)1000 (0%)0

In a big game passing by Lamar Jackson (290 yards and 5 touchdowns), no pass-catcher had a particularly massive game. Rashod Bateman led in yards (80) and scored twice but had just 3 catches and 5 targets.

Zay Flowers led in routes and targets, per usual. Flowers is the only player with a full-season target share over 15.5%.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Zay Flowers147.24.765.426.1%29.1%13.2%
Rashod Bateman144.32.746.715.5%25.4%11.3%
Isaiah Likely133.82.730.813.8%12.6%23.4%
Mark Andrews143.83.236.713.7%15.3%22.6%
Justice Hill143.63.027.412.9%-0.7%15.1%
Nelson Agholor142.11.016.57.5%11.7%3.8%
Diontae Johnson41.30.31.54.9%13.4%0.0%

In the backfield, Derrick Henry led in snaps and carries but had only 67 scrimmage yards, one fewer than Justice Hill. Henry's been held under a 60.0% snap rate in three of his last four games.

Buffalo Bills

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Dawson KnoxTE50 (73.5%)23013 (9.4%)2
Keon ColemanWR43 (63.2%)20002 (6.3%)2
Khalil ShakirWR40 (58.8%)22017 (21.9%)1
Mack HollinsWR35 (51.5%)20013 (9.4%)1
Dalton KincaidTE32 (47.1%)20007 (21.9%)4
Amari CooperWR30 (44.1%)13000 (0%)0
James CookRB29 (42.6%)91451 (3.1%)1

The Bills' offensive eruption included two running backs going over 120 scrimmage yards.

James Cook had 133 total yards and 2 touchdowns -- despite a 42.6% snap rate. Cook's snap rate has now been 46.4%, 46.3%, and 42.6% in three post-bye games.

Ty Johnson also went for 123 scrimmage yards on just 7 chances (5 targets, 2 carries). Johnson had 4 downfield targets and a 15.6% target share.

Leading the team in targets, Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid had 7 each (21.9% shares), but routes here were really flat and dispersed. Nobody had better than a 60.5% route rate, and that was Dawson Knox.

Amari Cooper ran 13 routes and did not see a target.

This was telling, as Keon Coleman was back in the lineup, so we can likely expect muted target volume for individual pass-catchers for now.

Carolina Panthers

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Chuba HubbardRB47 (94.0%)221004 (14.8%)0
Jalen CokerWR43 (86.0%)24006 (22.2%)3
Adam ThielenWR42 (84.0%)25007 (25.9%)1
Tommy TrembleTE33 (66.0%)15002 (7.4%)0
David MooreWR28 (56.0%)18014 (14.8%)1
Ja'Tavion SandersTE24 (48.0%)16001 (3.7%)0
Xavier LegetteWR22 (44.0%)10103 (11.1%)1

Jalen Coker re-established himself in the offense this week. Coker returned to the lineup for the first time since Week 10. David Moore's role scaled back, as did Xavier Legette's.

Coker was the only Panther to go over 51 scrimmage yards (he had 110), and he trailed just Adam Thielen in targets. This was the first game all year with Coker and Thielen active together, and this usage suggests Thielen and Coker would be the two-WR set options moving forward.

Chuba Hubbard played 94.0% of the snaps yet didn't do much (49 total yards on 14 opportunities). He did run 22 routes and see 4 targets, so better days are likely for Hubbard down the stretch.

Chicago Bears

To be updated after Monday Night Football.

Cincinnati Bengals

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Ja'Marr ChaseWR62 (96.9%)350211 (32.4%)2
Chase BrownRB59 (92.2%)2225103 (8.8%)0
Andrei IosivasWR55 (85.9%)29004 (11.8%)1
Tee HigginsWR55 (85.9%)33028 (23.5%)4
Drew SampleTE42 (65.6%)11001 (2.9%)0
Mike GesickiTE22 (34.4%)17004 (11.8%)2
Cam GrandyTE8 (12.5%)3022 (5.9%)0

Chase Brown continues to run as a true featured back in the NFL. He saw a 92.2% snap rate and totaled 113 yards on 28 opportunities with a 62.5% red zone opportunity share. Brown also ran over half the routes. This role is elite, and he's a productive player.

Ja'Marr Chase went for 94 yards on 11 targets, but Tee Higgins saw more downfield work (4 targets to 2 for Chase) in this one. Higgins had 88 yards and a score.

Since Higgins returned to the lineup in Week 14, Chase is seeing a 31.9% target share with over 100 receiving yards per game, and Higgins is at 82.0 yards per game on a 22.5% target share. Those two -- plus Chase Brown -- are heavily involved in the red zone.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Ja'Marr Chase412.89.0108.031.9%37.7%35.3%
Tee Higgins49.05.382.022.5%30.2%29.4%
Chase Brown45.34.342.013.1%4.3%17.6%
Andrei Iosivas44.02.831.810.0%10.1%2.9%
Mike Gesicki43.52.828.58.8%7.7%5.9%
Tanner Hudson42.02.017.35.0%2.2%0.0%
Drew Sample41.81.59.54.4%1.5%0.0%

Cleveland Browns

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Michael Woods IIWR60 (100%)32003 (9.4%)1
Jerry JeudyWR57 (95.0%)320014 (43.8%)2
Elijah MooreWR51 (85.0%)30006 (18.8%)3
Jerome FordRB35 (58.3%)16702 (6.3%)0
Jordan AkinsTE31 (51.7%)21004 (12.5%)1
Blake WhiteheartTE23 (38.3%)7001 (3.1%)1
Nick ChubbRB20 (33.3%)9901 (3.1%)0

Nick Chubb broke his foot in Week 15, and Jerome Ford took over the backfield. Ford had a 58.3% snap rate and 104 scrimmage yards on 9 chances, including a second-half 62-yard rushing score. Ford had a 73.5% second-half snap rate.

Jerry Jeudy dominated the targets in this game: 14 of them for 108 yards and a 43.8% target share.

However, Jameis Winston was benched in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson. This would certainly impact the team's pass-catchers.

DTR threw just 9 passes for 18 yards and an interception. Thompson-Robinson's efficiency metrics were extremely poor in his time under center in 2023, and his average depth of target (aDOT) was 6.3 yards. Winston's is 9.2 this season.

Dallas Cowboys

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Rico DowdleRB51 (72.9%)212510 (0%)0
CeeDee LambWR48 (68.6%)250113 (46.4%)2
Brandin CooksWR44 (62.9%)26005 (17.9%)2
Jake FergusonTE42 (60.0%)20004 (14.3%)1
Jalen TolbertWR34 (48.6%)13012 (7.1%)2
Luke SchoonmakerTE26 (37.1%)6000 (0%)0
Hunter LuepkeRB22 (31.4%)5000 (0%)0

Rico Dowdle had a really good -- but not a great showing -- in Week 15. He played on 72.9% of the team's snaps and ran the ball 25 times for 149 yards. However, he was not targeted despite 21 routes, and Ezekiel Elliott had 3 red zone rushes while Dowdle had 1. Last week, it was three-to-one in favor of Dowdle, though.

Volume carried CeeDee Lamb to a 116-yard game on 13 targets; he also scored. His average depth of target, however, was 2.5 yards, and he had only 2 downfield looks on 13 total targets.

In two games with Cooper Rush under center with Brandin Cooks and Jake Ferguson active (the last two weeks), Lamb is receiving WR1 treatment with a great red zone role.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
CeeDee Lamb210.07.5104.534.5%21.5%37.5%
Jake Ferguson25.02.527.517.2%20.2%0.0%
Brandin Cooks24.02.018.513.8%18.0%12.5%
Jalen Tolbert22.50.55.58.6%10.6%25.0%
KaVontae Turpin22.50.58.08.6%14.1%0.0%
Jalen Brooks11.01.017.03.6%13.1%33.3%
Luke Schoonmaker21.01.011.03.4%2.9%0.0%

Denver Broncos

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Courtland SuttonWR55 (90.2%)32019 (28.1%)5
Devaughn VeleWR37 (60.7%)22001 (3.1%)0
Javonte WilliamsRB33 (54.1%)19603 (9.4%)0
Nate AdkinsTE29 (47.5%)8011 (3.1%)0
Troy FranklinWR28 (45.9%)17015 (15.6%)1
Adam TrautmanTE25 (41.0%)9012 (6.3%)1
Lucas KrullTE24 (39.3%)14002 (6.3%)0

Denver won a crucial post-bye game despite 3 interceptions from Bo Nix, who totaled only 130 yards on 33 attempts -- but also had 3 passing touchdowns and led the team in rushing with 23 yards in a backfield that isn't fantasy relevant.

Courtland Sutton caught just 3 of 9 targets for 32 yards and a score. The 32 yards led the team.

Since Devaughn Vele's return to the lineup in Week 6, Sutton is the only Bronco averaging more than 40 receiving yards or 4.5 targets per game.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Courtland Sutton98.05.472.725.1%41.0%27.5%
Devaughn Vele94.22.837.613.2%15.4%12.5%
Troy Franklin93.72.022.011.5%19.0%12.5%
Javonte Williams93.72.615.211.5%0.3%0.0%
Marvin Mims93.22.229.010.1%8.6%7.5%
Lil'Jordan Humphrey92.91.914.79.1%6.8%15.0%
Lucas Krull92.01.613.76.3%4.7%0.0%

Detroit Lions

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Sam LaPortaTE75 (97.4%)520010 (18.9%)5
Amon-Ra St. BrownWR70 (90.9%)530618 (34%)6
Jameson WilliamsWR67 (87.0%)52015 (9.4%)4
Tim PatrickWR64 (83.1%)50028 (15.1%)3
Jahmyr GibbsRB57 (74.0%)41857 (13.2%)1
David MontgomeryRB24 (31.2%)13504 (7.5%)0
Brock WrightTE17 (22.1%)6000 (0%)0

What a day for the Lions despite a losing effort.

Jared Goff threw for 494 yards and 5 touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown posted an elite game with 193 yards and a score on 18 targets, and Sam LaPorta had 111 yards on 10 targets.

While this team usually has a very concentrated distribution among St. Brown, LaPorta, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, and David Montgomery, we did see early touchdowns from Tim Patrick and Dan Skipper (an offensive lineman).

Otherwise, market shares and snap rates looked pretty typical with two main caveats.

Tim Patrick had a season-high 83.1% snap rate in a negative script -- higher than even the games Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta missed.

The second here is that Jahmyr Gibbs had a season-high 74.0% snap rate while playing from behind. David Montgomery tore his MCL.

Green Bay Packers

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Tucker KraftTE54 (88.5%)22002 (7.7%)1
Christian WatsonWR47 (77.0%)20016 (23.1%)3
Josh JacobsRB46 (75.4%)172654 (15.4%)0
Romeo DoubsWR46 (75.4%)24025 (19.2%)3
Jayden ReedWR37 (60.7%)21326 (23.1%)1
Dontayvion WicksWR28 (45.9%)10002 (7.7%)0
Ben SimsTE16 (26.2%)1000 (0%)0

Green Bay remained efficient and focused on one player: Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs handled 26 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown on a 75.4% snap rate. Jacobs now has three straight games with at least a 75.0% snap rate as the Packers play for playoff positioning.

The pass-catchers remain tempting but flawed due to market shares. I will note that Christian Watson had a 36.8% share last week (the highest single-game share for anyone on the team all year) and a 23.1% share this week.

Romeo Doubs returned this week, dropping Dontayvion Wicks' snap rate from 80.0% to 45.9%.

Let's take a step back and look at 10 games with Jacobs, Watson, Doubs, Wicks, Jayden Reed, and Tucker Kraft all active. Nobody is above a 20.0% target share or 50 receiving yards per game.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Romeo Doubs105.03.348.419.5%29.7%20.5%
Jayden Reed104.43.548.617.1%12.3%12.8%
Christian Watson103.92.343.915.2%31.6%15.4%
Tucker Kraft103.02.229.511.7%7.3%23.1%
Dontayvion Wicks102.81.213.310.9%15.1%10.3%
Josh Jacobs102.72.218.010.5%-1.9%5.1%

Houston Texans

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Dalton SchultzTE46 (92.0%)23004 (16%)1
Nico CollinsWR40 (80.0%)22026 (24%)2
Joe MixonRB31 (62.0%)131236 (24%)1
Tank DellWR30 (60.0%)21102 (8%)1
Irv SmithTE23 (46.0%)4000 (0%)0
Robert WoodsWR23 (46.0%)8002 (8%)1
John Metchie IIIWR21 (42.0%)15014 (16%)1

It was a down game for Joe Mixon (56 scrimmage yards but still half of the team's red zone opportunities). Though this did represent a five-week snap rate low for Mixon, he tied for a team high in targets and led in receiving yards.

Nico Collins scored twice on 6 targets but had only 17 yards to show for it in a low-volume game for Houston (just 50 offensive plays).

Since Collins' Week 11 return, he has a 27.0% target share, but it's actually Mixon next on the list at 18.0%.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Nico Collins48.35.370.527.0%31.1%28.6%
Joe Mixon45.54.029.518.0%1.0%14.3%
Dalton Schultz45.03.531.816.4%13.1%21.4%
Tank Dell44.52.543.814.8%34.3%0.0%
John Metchie III43.02.018.09.8%11.4%21.4%
Cade Stover32.32.015.07.2%2.4%18.2%
Robert Woods41.51.38.34.9%5.3%0.0%

Indianapolis Colts

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Michael Pittman Jr.WR70 (97.2%)37019 (25%)4
Josh DownsWR55 (76.4%)32008 (22.2%)3
Jonathan TaylorRB48 (66.7%)112202 (5.6%)0
Alec PierceWR35 (48.6%)16004 (11.1%)3
Adonai MitchellWR33 (45.8%)19114 (11.1%)3
Andrew OgletreeTE28 (38.9%)5000 (0%)0
Kylen GransonTE24 (33.3%)14014 (11.1%)1

Jonathan Taylor's dropped touchdown overshadowed a 111-yard, 24-opportunity day for the running back. He led all backs with a 50.0% second-half snap rate, however.

Passing production was scarce again, as Anthony Richardson went 17 of 38 for 172 yards and 2 picks.

Despite three-plus downfield targets for four Colts (Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, AD Mitchell, and Alec Pierce), nobody cleared 60 yards receiving.

In five games with Richardson, Pittman, Downs, and Taylor active together (Weeks 3, 8, 11, 12, and 15), Pittman and Downs account for half of the team's targets.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Michael Pittman Jr.57.04.450.425.4%27.4%22.2%
Josh Downs56.83.654.824.6%19.7%22.2%
Alec Pierce53.61.233.613.0%26.3%0.0%
Adonai Mitchell52.80.610.410.1%13.0%22.2%
Kylen Granson52.21.219.08.0%3.9%11.1%
Jonathan Taylor51.40.88.85.1%-0.8%0.0%
Will Mallory21.50.00.04.5%3.2%0.0%

Jacksonville Jaguars

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Brian Thomas Jr.WR67 (87.0%)420314 (32.6%)3
Parker WashingtonWR65 (84.4%)41006 (14%)4
Brenton StrangeTE62 (80.5%)380112 (27.9%)0
Travis EtienneRB54 (70.1%)271435 (11.6%)0
Devin DuvernayWR35 (45.5%)25014 (9.3%)1
Luke FarrellTE27 (35.1%)9000 (0%)0
Josh ReynoldsWR27 (35.1%)17001 (2.3%)1

Brian Thomas Jr. and Brenton Strange were bright spots in the offense without Evan Engram active.

Thomas Jr. and Strange each had double-digit targets and catches -- but aDOTs of 4.4 and 4.5, respectively. Thomas Jr. had 2 end zone targets and 3 downfield looks, though, and his role has been great for weeks now. He has a 31.3% target share in three post-bye games.

Strange could be viable down the stretch without Engram.

Travis Etienne re-established the backfield lead with a 70.1% snap rate. Etienne had more opportunities (19 to 12) and scrimmage yards (85 to 42) than Tank Bigsby.

Kansas City Chiefs

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Travis KelceTE67 (89.3%)36018 (21.1%)3
Xavier WorthyWR61 (81.3%)343211 (28.9%)3
Justin WatsonWR42 (56.0%)19001 (2.6%)0
Noah GrayTE41 (54.7%)16015 (13.2%)1
JuJu Smith-SchusterWR38 (50.7%)23013 (7.9%)1
DeAndre HopkinsWR34 (45.3%)19006 (15.8%)1
Isiah PachecoRB28 (37.3%)91311 (2.6%)0

Patrick Mahomes (ankle) left early in Week 15 and is considered week-to-week.

Xavier Worthy had 76 scrimmage yards, a season-high for himself, while leading the team with a 28.9% target share.

This has been a disappointing fantasy passing offense for most of the year. To demonstrate that, let's look at the team's distributions since JuJu Smith-Schuster's Week 11 return.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Travis Kelce57.84.842.021.1%23.5%23.5%
Xavier Worthy57.04.849.618.9%24.5%14.7%
DeAndre Hopkins56.84.244.418.4%30.7%14.7%
Noah Gray55.03.638.813.5%12.7%17.6%
Kareem Hunt52.21.47.25.9%-1.8%8.8%
Samaje Perine52.01.412.65.4%-1.2%2.9%
Isiah Pacheco32.01.38.75.0%0.0%0.0%

Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco each had a 37.3% snap rate with similar workloads (15 chances for Hunt and 14 for Pacheco). Neither cleared 50 total yards.

Las Vegas Raiders

To be updated after Monday Night Football.

Los Angeles Chargers

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Ladd McConkeyWR43 (89.6%)31017 (21.9%)1
Quentin JohnstonWR35 (72.9%)250210 (31.3%)3
Josh PalmerWR35 (72.9%)28003 (9.4%)1
Stone SmarttTE32 (66.7%)21016 (18.8%)2
Kimani VidalRB32 (66.7%)16303 (9.4%)0
Tucker FiskTE14 (29.2%)5001 (3.1%)0
Gus EdwardsRB13 (27.1%)2800 (0%)0

The Chargers' offense disappointed in Week 15, and nobody had more than 60 scrimmage yards, though Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey each scored while leading the team in targets.

Stone Smartt ran around 60% of the team's routes with Will Dissly out.

We have a six-game sample since Johnston's Week 9 return with McConkey active. They have seen over 45.0% of the team's targets combined.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Ladd McConkey67.25.583.825.6%30.3%7.1%
Quentin Johnston65.52.336.819.6%28.5%35.7%
Will Dissly54.03.033.214.7%11.2%30.0%
Josh Palmer63.71.828.713.1%24.7%7.1%
J.K. Dobbins43.02.511.810.6%-1.1%12.5%
Stone Smartt42.01.513.36.5%5.4%11.1%

Despite a 66.7% snap rate for Kimani Vidal, he had 3 carries and 3 targets for 22 scrimmage yards.

Los Angeles Rams

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Kyren WilliamsRB56 (86.2%)142992 (7.7%)0
Cooper KuppWR55 (84.6%)22003 (11.5%)1
Demarcus RobinsonWR51 (78.5%)25001 (3.8%)1
Puka NacuaWR50 (76.9%)24218 (30.8%)2
Colby ParkinsonTE32 (49.2%)16015 (19.2%)1
Hunter LongTE22 (33.8%)7002 (7.7%)0
Tutu AtwellWR20 (30.8%)10002 (7.7%)1

Rainy conditions factored into the Rams' Week 15 offensive distributions. Kyren Williams had nearly 30 carries for 108 yards and a total of 112 scrimmage yards. He had 9 of 11 red zone chances for the team, as well, all while seeing an 86.2% snap rate.

Puka Nacua got peppered, per usual with a 30.8% target share albeit minimal downfield work in the conditions. Cooper Kupp was catchless on three targets, netting a donut in the fantasy point column in a crucial week.

Since Nacua and Kupp returned to the lineup in Week 8, they've accounted for 56.2% of the team's targets with Nacua leading in the split and averaging nearly 100 yards per game (96.3). Nacua also has averaged 1.3 rushes per game in this span.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Puka Nacua89.97.196.330.4%35.5%28.6%
Cooper Kupp88.45.663.825.8%25.0%20.0%
Demarcus Robinson83.61.929.411.2%16.9%17.1%
Kyren Williams82.62.011.08.1%-0.2%8.6%
Tutu Atwell82.31.622.66.9%13.5%0.0%
Colby Parkinson81.51.011.44.6%3.5%5.7%
Tyler Johnson81.51.010.04.6%3.3%8.6%

Miami Dolphins

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Tyreek HillWR57 (91.9%)38017 (17.9%)6
De'Von AchaneRB41 (66.1%)251227 (17.9%)0
Jonnu SmithTE40 (64.5%)290211 (28.2%)1
Malik WashingtonWR38 (61.3%)28006 (15.4%)0
Julian HillTE24 (38.7%)8000 (0%)0
Jaylen WaddleWR24 (38.7%)13002 (5.1%)2
Raheem MostertRB23 (37.1%)12613 (7.7%)0

Jaylen Waddle (knee) left after 24 snaps and didn't catch either of his two targets. Jonnu Smith led in targets with De'Von Achane and Tyreek Hill each seeing a 17.9% share.

Malik Washington's role improved without Waddle. Washington played an 82.1% snap rate in the second half. River Cracraft had a 71.4% snap rate after halftime, as well, but Washington was the one who earned targets.

Going back to Achane, he had 12 carries in addition to 7 targets for 76 scrimmage yards. He has played at least 62.5% of the team's snaps in six of the last seven games.

Minnesota Vikings

To be updated after Monday Night Football.

New England Patriots

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Kayshon BoutteWR43 (87.8%)22005 (22.7%)3
Hunter HenryTE39 (79.6%)17004 (18.2%)0
Rhamondre StevensonRB32 (65.3%)131321 (4.5%)0
Austin HooperTE31 (63.3%)13003 (13.6%)1
Demario DouglasWR29 (59.2%)14013 (13.6%)0
Kendrick BourneWR25 (51.0%)12003 (13.6%)1
Ja'Lynn PolkWR20 (40.8%)9011 (4.5%)1

Rhamondre Stevenson remains relevant and had 85 scrimmage yards on a 65.3% snap rate. He now has at least a 65.3% snap rate in six of his last seven. He's averaging 68.1 scrimmage yards per game in that span.

No pass-catcher went over 44 yards here, and only Hunter Henry (45.4) is averaging more than 36.3 on the year in each player's active games.

New Orleans Saints

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Kevin Austin Jr.WR39 (76.5%)25003 (10.3%)1
Marquez Valdes-ScantlingWR39 (76.5%)23107 (24.1%)4
Juwan JohnsonTE36 (70.6%)24013 (10.3%)1
Foster MoreauTE32 (62.7%)13024 (13.8%)0
Dante PettisWR25 (49.0%)17015 (17.2%)2
Alvin KamaraRB25 (49.0%)12505 (17.2%)2
Kendre MillerRB24 (47.1%)13921 (3.4%)0

Jake Haener was benched in the third quarter, and Spencer Rattler entered the game. Alvin Kamara (groin) left early, as well.

Running back Kendre Miller had a 71.0% second-half snap rate and an 88.0% fourth-quarter snap rate. He could be a difference-maker to end the season.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling again saw WR1 treatment (a 24.1% target share, 7 total targets, 4 downfield targets) in a subpar passing offense.

New York Giants

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Malik NabersWR57 (95.0%)360214 (41.2%)4
Wan'Dale RobinsonWR45 (75.0%)28019 (26.5%)3
Daniel BellingerTE40 (66.7%)22003 (8.8%)1
Tyrone Tracy Jr.RB40 (66.7%)191014 (11.8%)0
Darius SlaytonWR40 (66.7%)25001 (2.9%)0
Chris ManhertzTE25 (41.7%)5000 (0%)0
Devin SingletaryRB21 (35.0%)10823 (8.8%)0

Tyrone Tracy Jr. had a 66.7% snap rate for a three-week low (71.2% and 83.8% leading in) and was out-earned 41 to 35 in the scrimmage yard department by Devin Singletary. Singletary also handled a third of the team's red zone looks and scored on the ground.

Malik Nabers had a volume-based standout showing with 14 targets for 10 catches, 82 yards, and a score. He also saw two of three red zone targets and all three end zone targets in the offense.

Nabers also saw 8 of 24 attempts from Tim Boyle. Wan'Dale Robinson had 7 of Boyle's 24 targets.

New York Jets

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Garrett WilsonWR52 (96.3%)30006 (21.4%)5
Davante AdamsWR50 (92.6%)300312 (42.9%)7
Allen LazardWR42 (77.8%)25004 (14.3%)3
Jeremy RuckertTE36 (66.7%)19003 (10.7%)1
Breece HallRB26 (48.1%)14912 (7.1%)0
Kenny YeboahTE25 (46.3%)10000 (0%)0
Isaiah DavisRB21 (38.9%)9511 (3.6%)0

Davante Adams has been on a tear the past two games and has 307 yards in that span on a 34.3% target share. Garrett Wilson has 170 yards and 23.9% of the targets in that split.

Backing out a bit more, Adams and Wilson have accounted for 56.3% of the team's targets since Adams arrived.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Davante Adams810.16.181.430.8%36.0%35.9%
Garrett Wilson88.45.466.825.5%39.0%20.5%
Breece Hall74.33.131.113.4%-0.7%6.3%
Tyler Conklin73.42.418.010.2%6.8%11.1%
Allen Lazard33.01.725.38.5%16.7%0.0%
Isaiah Davis61.81.311.25.3%1.5%9.7%
Jeremy Ruckert81.81.17.05.3%3.6%5.1%

Breece Hall returned to a committee role with under half of the team's snaps and 51 scrimmage yards on 11 opportunities.

Philadelphia Eagles

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
DeVonta SmithWR72 (93.5%)311312 (38.7%)2
Grant CalcaterraTE71 (92.2%)31001 (3.2%)1
A.J. BrownWR70 (90.9%)320111 (35.5%)3
Saquon BarkleyRB46 (59.7%)201932 (6.5%)0
Jahan DotsonWR35 (45.5%)17001 (3.2%)1
Kenneth GainwellRB31 (40.3%)8753 (9.7%)0
C.J. UzomahTE25 (32.5%)5000 (0%)0

Jalen Hurts threw early and often for a change in this matchup. His 32 attempts were his most since Week 3.

DeVonta Smith (12 targets) and A.J. Brown (11) both benefitted and went for 109 and 110 yards, respectively. Each scored. This is a hyper-concentrated passing offense, so added passing volume would be clutch for Smith and Brown until Dallas Goedert returns from IR.

Saquon Barkley played just 59.7% of the team's snaps in Week 15, his fourth game of the year under a 60.0% rate and his first since Week 10. Barkley went to the medical tent and -- after a 77.8% first-quarter snap rate -- played 54.2% of the snaps the rest of the game and just 43.5% in the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Calvin Austin IIIWR33 (80.5%)21005 (25%)1
Van JeffersonWR33 (80.5%)18012 (10%)1
Pat FreiermuthTE28 (68.3%)17026 (30%)2
Jaylen WarrenRB21 (51.2%)11412 (10%)0
Darnell WashingtonTE18 (43.9%)3000 (0%)0
Mike WilliamsWR15 (36.6%)11002 (10%)1
Najee HarrisRB14 (34.1%)4621 (5%)0

In a negative game script that saw just 41 plays on offense for Pittsburgh, Jaylen Warren saw a 51.2% snap rate, besting Najee Harris' 34.1% snap rate. Neither topped 7 opportunities or 21 yards, though.

The lack of play volume also kept the pass-catchers in check. Nobody had more than 6 targets, and only Calvin Austin (65 yards) went over 22 yards receiving.

Here's a snapshot of the usage in two games without George Pickens.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Calvin Austin III24.53.034.522.5%33.7%10.0%
Pat Freiermuth24.53.035.022.5%29.5%40.0%
Jaylen Warren23.51.514.017.5%-5.2%20.0%
Mike Williams23.02.025.515.0%32.3%0.0%
Van Jefferson21.51.05.07.5%13.9%20.0%
Cordarrelle Patterson21.01.0-1.55.0%-3.8%0.0%
Najee Harris20.50.53.52.5%-2.1%10.0%

San Francisco 49ers

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
George KittleTE51 (96.2%)27007 (22.6%)3
Jauan JenningsWR50 (94.3%)31009 (29%)6
Deebo SamuelWR41 (77.4%)25207 (22.6%)2
Isaac GuerendoRB40 (75.5%)221604 (12.9%)0
Ricky PearsallWR29 (54.7%)20004 (12.9%)3
Kyle JuszczykRB27 (50.9%)16000 (0%)0
Eric SaubertTE17 (32.1%)5000 (0%)0

It was an ugly game weather-wise and efficiency-wise for the 49ers in Week 15 on Thursday Night Football.

Isaac Guerendo did see a 75.5% snap rate and 20 chances for 75 yards, however.

Jauan Jennings led the team with 9 targets and 121 air yards but caught just 2 balls for 31 yards. That was good for a 29.0% target share. He, George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel led in targets, as expected.

In five games without Brandon Aiyuk but with Samuel, Kittle, and Jennings healthy, Jennings has been treated like a WR1.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Jauan Jennings58.04.862.030.5%36.1%29.4%
Deebo Samuel55.03.028.219.1%12.9%11.8%
George Kittle55.04.071.619.1%20.4%29.4%
Christian McCaffrey34.73.739.718.4%7.3%25.0%
Ricky Pearsall52.61.218.89.9%18.3%11.8%
Isaac Guerendo51.41.413.05.3%1.6%0.0%

Seattle Seahawks

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWR53 (94.6%)320212 (38.7%)2
D.K. MetcalfWR52 (92.9%)32003 (9.7%)1
Zach CharbonnetRB44 (78.6%)26804 (12.9%)0
Tyler LockettWR42 (75.0%)25001 (3.2%)1
Noah FantTE34 (60.7%)19017 (22.6%)3
AJ BarnerTE17 (30.4%)11003 (9.7%)1
Jake BoboWR15 (26.8%)9001 (3.2%)0

Geno Smith suffered a knee injury in Week 15, and Sam Howell struggled mightily in relief. Howell was 5 of 14 with an interception and 4 sacks taken.

Howell's target distribution included Jaxon Smith-Njigba (4) and Noah Fant (4) followed by Zach Charbonnet (3) and AJ Barner (3). He did not target D.K. Metcalf, who had just three targets total.

Despite 44 snaps (78.6%), Zach Charbonnet had just 12 chances -- but for an okay 66 yards and a rushing score. Charbonnet ran 26 routes and could be a check-down option for Howell if he starts in Week 16.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Cade OttonTE61 (91.0%)23003 (11.5%)1
Mike EvansWR43 (64.2%)240011 (42.3%)4
Jalen McMillanWR43 (64.2%)23006 (23.1%)4
Rachaad WhiteRB35 (52.2%)131542 (7.7%)0
Sterling ShepardWR32 (47.8%)19001 (3.8%)1
Payne DurhamTE30 (44.8%)4000 (0%)0
Bucky IrvingRB29 (43.3%)91532 (7.7%)0

Although Rachaad White led in snap rate over Bucky Irving, each had 17 opportunities total. White generated 81 yards, and Irving recorded 117. Both were involved in the red zone -- but White accounted for 50.0% of the red zone carries and targets. Both are viable, based on how efficient this offense is.

Mike Evans was dominant here with a 42.3% target share for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jalen McMillan remains involved and had a 23.1% target share with 4 downfield looks.

Evans and McMillan each returned in Week 12, coming out of a bye. In that sample, Evans' share is 28.8%.

Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
Target%
AY%
RZ%
Mike Evans48.56.5103.528.8%45.9%11.8%
Sterling Shepard45.33.534.317.8%14.2%23.5%
Jalen McMillan44.53.042.515.3%20.8%5.9%
Cade Otton44.32.536.014.4%13.4%17.6%
Bucky Irving43.03.027.010.2%-3.9%17.6%
Rachaad White41.81.512.05.9%-2.8%23.5%
Sean Tucker40.80.31.82.5%0.3%0.0%

Notably, McMillan has had target shares of 25.0% and 23.1% the last two weeks.

Tennessee Titans

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Nick Westbrook-IkhineWR59 (90.8%)35013 (8.1%)0
Calvin RidleyWR47 (72.3%)31105 (13.5%)2
Chigoziem OkonkwoTE39 (60.0%)200010 (27%)2
Tyjae SpearsRB36 (55.4%)23437 (18.9%)0
Tyler BoydWR36 (55.4%)29003 (8.1%)1
Tony PollardRB29 (44.6%)81740 (0%)0
Nick VannettTE24 (36.9%)2001 (2.7%)0

The Titans benched Will Levis in Week 15 after three interceptions. In relief, Mason Rudolph threw for 209 yards and 2 touchdowns while completing 21 of 25 passes.

Rudolph featured the tight ends and running backs heavily. Here's his target distribution:

  • 7: Chig Okonkwo
  • 5: Josh Whyle, Tyjae Spears
  • 3: Calvin Ridley
  • 2: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Bryce Oliver
  • 1: Mason Kinsey

Spears led the team with 87 receiving yards but had only 5 rushing yards on 4 carries, though he did lead the backfield in snap rate.

Washington Commanders

Player
Pos
Snaps
Routes
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Downfield Targets
Terry McLaurinWR66 (89.2%)270210 (32.3%)5
Dyami BrownWR58 (78.4%)26004 (12.9%)1
Brian RobinsonRB54 (73.0%)172143 (9.7%)0
John BatesTE40 (54.1%)6001 (3.2%)0
Ben SinnottTE40 (54.1%)15001 (3.2%)0
Olamide ZaccheausWR36 (48.6%)17004 (12.9%)1
Jeremy McNicholsRB21 (28.4%)8202 (6.5%)1

Terry McLaurin's role has increased notably of late, including this week. He's averaging 82.7 yards per game over his last three on a 25.3% target share.

Zach Ertz (concussion) left early.

Unfortunately, even without Noah Brown (on IR) this week, nobody stepped up to improve their workload among the pass-catchers. Dyami Brown did finish second in routes behind McLaurin, though.

Brian Robinson Jr. had a solid day (87 total yards on 24 opportunities) with a strong red zone market share (44.4%). He also ran 17 routes (with 3 targets). He's a very interesting RB option down the stretch in an offense that will be competitive.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

